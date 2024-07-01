01.07.2024 10:30:06

EQS-News: Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed

01.07.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed

Gzira, 1 July 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (“Multitude”, “Group” or “Company”) announces that the transfer of the Company’s registered office from Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (“SE Regulation”) (“Transfer”) has been completed on 30 June 2024.

Following the Transfer, the Company is registered with the Malta Business Registry. The Company’s registration number is SE 21, and its registered address ST Business Centre, 120, the Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta.

In connection with the Transfer, the Company’s shares were given a new ISIN (MT0002810100), a new WKN (A40G1Q), and a new trading symbol (E4I). The Transfer did not affect the listing of the Company’s shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the shares continue to be traded under the above-mentioned new symbol.

The Company’s LEI Code (74370078YLPFWHE33716) remained unchanged in connection with the Transfer.

In connection with the Transfer, the Company’s issuer central securities depository (“Issuer CSD”) changed from Euroclear Finland Oy (“EFi”) to the CSD operated by the Malta Stock Exchange (“MSE CSD”). Consequently, the Company’s shares were removed from the Finnish book-entry securities depository maintained by EFi and are now held through the international central securities depository Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg (“CBL”) acting as a nominee.

As communicated by the Company on 5 January 2024, the Transfer is the first phase in the Company’s contemplated relocation to Switzerland. After the Transfer, the Company is planning a conversion into a public limited liability company governed by the laws of Malta pursuant to Article 66 of the SE Regulation followed by a redomiciliation to Switzerland pursuant to applicable Maltese and Swiss laws.
 

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-mail:  lasse.makela@multitude.com

 

About Multitude:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4I '.


01.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1936309

 
End of News EQS News Service

1936309  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936309&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj) 5,84 2,46% Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen