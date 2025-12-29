Mutares Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

29.12.2025 10:02:23

EQS-News: Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China

29.12.2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China

  • Majority takeover of HSR and HST as add-on acquisition for Amaneos China strengthening the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares
  • Strategic expansion of the Group’s Asian footprint
  • Revenues of nearly EUR 100 million

Munich, December 29, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake of 67% of Hwaseung Special Rubber (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HSR”) and Hwaseung Auto Parts (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HST”) from Korean listed Hwaseung Corporation.

The companies are renowned for their indispensable rubber sealing and hose products, serving blue-chip automotive OEMs such as GM, VW, Hyundai, Kia, and Xiaomi. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and a workforce of approximately 600 employees, the companies generate revenues of nearly EUR 100 million. HSR and HST make a perfect fit for Amaneos China, unlocking significant value-chain synergies, particularly through the integration with Mutares’ existing businesses for rubber components and air condition pipes, enabling cost optimization, operational improvements, and a strengthened competitive position in the world’s most dynamic automotive market.

Mutares’ expansion into China’s automotive sector reinforces its position as an operational frontrunner in the Automotive & Mobility segment, extending the Group’s track record and opening new opportunities for collaboration with leading Asian and international OEMs. The decision by a prominent Korean stock exchange listed seller to transact with Mutares reflects the Group’s global standing as reliable and value-creating owner with a proven track record in operational excellence, transformation, and sustainable growth.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


29.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2251590

 
End of News EQS News Service

2251590  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

