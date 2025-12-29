Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
29.12.2025 10:02:23
EQS-News: Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China
Munich, December 29, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake of 67% of Hwaseung Special Rubber (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HSR”) and Hwaseung Auto Parts (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HST”) from Korean listed Hwaseung Corporation.
The companies are renowned for their indispensable rubber sealing and hose products, serving blue-chip automotive OEMs such as GM, VW, Hyundai, Kia, and Xiaomi. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and a workforce of approximately 600 employees, the companies generate revenues of nearly EUR 100 million. HSR and HST make a perfect fit for Amaneos China, unlocking significant value-chain synergies, particularly through the integration with Mutares’ existing businesses for rubber components and air condition pipes, enabling cost optimization, operational improvements, and a strengthened competitive position in the world’s most dynamic automotive market.
Mutares’ expansion into China’s automotive sector reinforces its position as an operational frontrunner in the Automotive & Mobility segment, extending the Group’s track record and opening new opportunities for collaboration with leading Asian and international OEMs. The decision by a prominent Korean stock exchange listed seller to transact with Mutares reflects the Group’s global standing as reliable and value-creating owner with a proven track record in operational excellence, transformation, and sustainable growth.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
29.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2251590
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2251590 29.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!