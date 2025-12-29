EQS-News: Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China



29.12.2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Mutares completes acquisition of HSR and HST from Hwaseung Corporation for Amaneos China

Majority takeover of HSR and HST as add-on acquisition for Amaneos China strengthening the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares

Strategic expansion of the Group’s Asian footprint

Revenues of nearly EUR 100 million

Munich, December 29, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake of 67% of Hwaseung Special Rubber (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HSR”) and Hwaseung Auto Parts (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (“HST”) from Korean listed Hwaseung Corporation.

The companies are renowned for their indispensable rubber sealing and hose products, serving blue-chip automotive OEMs such as GM, VW, Hyundai, Kia, and Xiaomi. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and a workforce of approximately 600 employees, the companies generate revenues of nearly EUR 100 million. HSR and HST make a perfect fit for Amaneos China, unlocking significant value-chain synergies, particularly through the integration with Mutares’ existing businesses for rubber components and air condition pipes, enabling cost optimization, operational improvements, and a strengthened competitive position in the world’s most dynamic automotive market.

Mutares’ expansion into China’s automotive sector reinforces its position as an operational frontrunner in the Automotive & Mobility segment, extending the Group’s track record and opening new opportunities for collaboration with leading Asian and international OEMs. The decision by a prominent Korean stock exchange listed seller to transact with Mutares reflects the Group’s global standing as reliable and value-creating owner with a proven track record in operational excellence, transformation, and sustainable growth.

