EQS-News: Mutares completes landmark acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics Business in the Americas and Europe from SABIC

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares completes landmark acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics Business in the Americas and Europe from SABIC



04.08.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST

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Mutares completes landmark acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics Business in the Americas and Europe from SABIC

Cross-regional leader in differentiated Engineering Thermoplastics

Largest transaction in Mutares’ history

Revenues of approx. USD 2.5 billion

Munich/Chicago, August 4, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has completed the acquisition of the regional Engineering Thermoplastics business in the Americas and Europe (“the ETP Business”) of SABIC for an Enterprise Value of USD 450 million. The acquisition represents the largest transaction in Mutares’ history and has marked the establishment of a new strategic segment, “Chemicals & Materials”. The company will operate under the new name NexPoint Materials in the future.

With resin production capacity of approx. 1,085 KT and compounding capacity of approx. 780 KT, the ETP Business operates a broad international platform with approximately 2,800 full-time employees and eight producing facilities across the Americas and Europe. The product range includes Polycarbonates (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin and compounding lines, supported by globally recognized brands such as LEXAN™, CYCOLOY™, VALOX™ and CYCLOLAC™. The business is generating approx. USD 2.5 billion in revenues.

The ETP Business is the world’s second-largest producer of PC, the leading ABS producer in the United States and the sole producer of PBT in the United States - underlining its strong competitive position across key engineering thermoplastics categories. Moreover, it serves a diversified customer base across Automotive (39%), Building & Construction (20%), Consumer Products (17%), Electrical & Electronics (10%) and Healthcare (3%), with additional exposure to water containers and other industrial applications. Geographically, the business is well balanced with 66% of revenues in the Americas and 34% in Europe.

This transformational acquisition enables Mutares to leverage the ETP Business’ upstream-integrated platform, broad technical capabilities and strong innovation pipeline to accelerate growth, operational excellence and value creation across the Chemicals & Materials segment.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The closing of the ETP Business from SABIC marks a major milestone and achievement for Mutares as the largest transaction in our history and further expansion into the US. We are delighted to welcome the company to our portfolio and look forward to working closely with the management team to support the company’s continued development and future growth.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk