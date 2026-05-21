Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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21.05.2026 17:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares completes successful exit of Terranor Group – High demand among institutional investors
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares completes successful exit of Terranor Group – High demand among institutional investors
With the placement now complete, Mutares has entirely exited the shareholder base of Terranor Group following the listing of Terranor Group in June 2025 and the gradual reduction of its shareholding in December 2025 and March 2026. Throughout the entire holding period of Terranor Group, Mutares generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 50 million, achieving a ROIC well above the target range.
Mutares acquired the operations of Terranor in Sweden and Finland in 2020 through a carve-out from NCC, followed by the acquisition of the Danish business in 2021. Following the accelerated transformation, Terranor is now showing very strong growth, improved profitability, and a strengthened market position. A key highlight is the record-high order backlog following the 2026 Swedish tender season. Terranor secured 31% of the awarded contract volume in Sweden, further expanding its market share. Terranor benefits substantially from the structural investment backlog in Nordic transport infrastructure. Sweden alone recently increased its road budget for 2026 – 2037 by 48%. As the only large independent road operations and maintenance specialist in the Nordic region, Terranor holds a highly attractive position in a largely non-cyclical market.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The final exit from Terranor Group is in line with Mutares' strategic approach of divesting investments following a successfully completed operational turnaround. Under Mutares’ ownership, Terranor developed into a profitable scalable infrastructure asset that attracted strong interest from investors. We are pleased to have successfully supported the company’s development while generating further cash inflows and value creation for our shareholders.”
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2331730
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2331730 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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