EQS-News: Mutares completes the acquisition of TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares completes the acquisition of TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH



02.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares completes the acquisition of TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH

Global providers of ground support equipment and heavy-duty terminal tractors under the TREPEL and MAFI brands

Broad product portfolio with leading positions in cargo high loaders, aircraft tractors and terminal tractor systems

Strong international footprint with operations in more than 115 countries and over 50 service partners

Revenues of approx. EUR 150 million strengthening the Infrastructure & Defense segment

Munich, September 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH. The acquisition includes the operating businesses of both entities, combining established brands in ground support equipment and heavy-duty transport solutions, strengthening Mutares’ Infrastructure & Defense segment.

The companies are global providers of equipment for airport ground handling, ports and industrial logistics. TREPEL focuses on aircraft tractors, cargo high loaders and loader transporters for the aviation sector, while MAFI specializes in heavy-duty terminal tractors and transport systems used in ports, logistics hubs and industrial applications. The group operates an integrated production facility in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, as well as a service location in Georgia, USA, and benefits from a global sales and service network spanning more than 115 countries.

The companies generate revenues of approximately EUR 150 million and employ around 410 people. The business is supported by a diversified customer base and a growing service business, which currently accounts for c. 12% of total revenues and offers potential for recurring revenues. Following an initial comprehensive transformation program, including operational optimization and cost-reduction measures, the companies are positioned for further profitability improvement and sustainable growth, providing a platform for continued expansion in the global ground support, cargo handling, and specialized industrial transport equipment markets.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk