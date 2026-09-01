Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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01.09.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Agreement
Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise
Munich, September 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired AmeriTerpenes, the Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise Inc., as part of a carve-out. The transaction strengthens the Chemicals & Materials segment of Mutares, established after the acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics business from SABIC.
AmeriTerpenes produces natural terpene-based ingredients derived from renewable pine-based feedstocks. The product portfolio includes Dihydromyrcenol, Linalool and Anethole, used in perfumes, household products, and food and beverage flavorings. The company holds leading market positions in several of these core products, including as the largest North American producer of Dihydromyrcenol, and supplies customers across the consumer goods, personal care, food & beverage and industrial chemicals markets.
The company generates approximately USD 200 million in revenue and employs around 170 people. With manufacturing across two integrated U.S. production sites in Jacksonville, Florida, and Colonels Island, Georgia, the business serves customers globally, particularly across North America and numerous international markets. Many of these customer relationships span more than a decade, notably long-standing by industry standards.
The acquisition of AmeriTerpenes represents a new platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment and further strengthens the Group's footprint in the strategically important U.S. market.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to our Chemicals & Materials segment while further strengthening our presence in the U.S. market. As a corporate carve-out, the company is precisely the type of special situation our investment approach is designed for. This deal marks the promise to deliver our strategy of strong growth in the segment and the U.S. market.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK & US
01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2389974
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389974 01.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Mutares
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09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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08:02
|Symrise verkauft sein Terpen-Geschäft an Mutares (Dow Jones)
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07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares erwirbt mit AmeriTerpenes LLC das US-Geschäft mit Terpen-Inhaltsstoffen von Symrise (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
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|-0,59%
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