Mutares Aktie

Mutares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Agreement
Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise

01.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise

  • Leading U.S.-based producer of natural terpene-based ingredients
  • Revenues of approximately USD 200 million
  • Additional platform in the Chemicals & Materials segment

Munich, September 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired AmeriTerpenes, the Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise Inc., as part of a carve-out. The transaction strengthens the Chemicals & Materials segment of Mutares, established after the acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics business from SABIC.

AmeriTerpenes produces natural terpene-based ingredients derived from renewable pine-based feedstocks. The product portfolio includes Dihydromyrcenol, Linalool and Anethole, used in perfumes, household products, and food and beverage flavorings. The company holds leading market positions in several of these core products, including as the largest North American producer of Dihydromyrcenol, and supplies customers across the consumer goods, personal care, food & beverage and industrial chemicals markets.

The company generates approximately USD 200 million in revenue and employs around 170 people. With manufacturing across two integrated U.S. production sites in Jacksonville, Florida, and Colonels Island, Georgia, the business serves customers globally, particularly across North America and numerous international markets. Many of these customer relationships span more than a decade, notably long-standing by industry standards.

The acquisition of AmeriTerpenes represents a new platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment and further strengthens the Group's footprint in the strategically important U.S. market.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to our Chemicals & Materials segment while further strengthening our presence in the U.S. market. As a corporate carve-out, the company is precisely the type of special situation our investment approach is designed for. This deal marks the promise to deliver our strategy of strong growth in the segment and the U.S. market.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection  index SDAX.
 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK & US
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2389974

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389974  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mutares

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mutares

mehr Analysen
18.06.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
17.03.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
16.03.26 Mutares Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.01.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
10.12.25 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mutares 25,40 -0,59% Mutares

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:02 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt zurück -- DAX gibt deutlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Dienstag nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit kräftigen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen