EQS-News: Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Agreement

Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise



01.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has acquired AmeriTerpenes LLC, the US Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise

Leading U.S.-based producer of natural terpene-based ingredients

Revenues of approximately USD 200 million

Additional platform in the Chemicals & Materials segment

Munich, September 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired AmeriTerpenes, the Terpene Ingredients business of Symrise Inc., as part of a carve-out. The transaction strengthens the Chemicals & Materials segment of Mutares, established after the acquisition of the Engineering Thermoplastics business from SABIC.

AmeriTerpenes produces natural terpene-based ingredients derived from renewable pine-based feedstocks. The product portfolio includes Dihydromyrcenol, Linalool and Anethole, used in perfumes, household products, and food and beverage flavorings. The company holds leading market positions in several of these core products, including as the largest North American producer of Dihydromyrcenol, and supplies customers across the consumer goods, personal care, food & beverage and industrial chemicals markets.

The company generates approximately USD 200 million in revenue and employs around 170 people. With manufacturing across two integrated U.S. production sites in Jacksonville, Florida, and Colonels Island, Georgia, the business serves customers globally, particularly across North America and numerous international markets. Many of these customer relationships span more than a decade, notably long-standing by industry standards.

The acquisition of AmeriTerpenes represents a new platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment and further strengthens the Group's footprint in the strategically important U.S. market.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to our Chemicals & Materials segment while further strengthening our presence in the U.S. market. As a corporate carve-out, the company is precisely the type of special situation our investment approach is designed for. This deal marks the promise to deliver our strategy of strong growth in the segment and the U.S. market.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK & US

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk