WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

02.01.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Co., Inc. in the USA

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Co., Inc. in the USA

02.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Co., Inc. in the USA

  • Leading provider of cold rolled strip steel for automotive and industrial markets
  • Strategic platform acquisition to strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment and expand North American presence

Munich, January 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Company (“Greer Steel”), a leading provider of cold rolled strip steel based in Dover, Ohio, USA, from Greer Industries, Inc. The transaction marks a relevant step in expanding Mutares’ Engineering & Technology segment and its footprint in North America.

Greer Steel is a specialist in cold rolled strip steel, offering a broad range of products including high carbon, low carbon, high-strength low-alley steel, and alloy steels. The company operates a facility in Dover, Ohio, with advanced capabilities such as cold rolling, hydrogen annealing, pickling, slitting, shearing, wire flattening, traverse winding, edge profiling, and finishing. In 2024, Greer Steel shipped over 18,000 tons of product, with 96% of sales in the US and 4% in Canada. The company employs approx. 110 people.

Greer Steel’s customer base spans the automotive, service center, hardware, hand tools, and stamping industries, with automotive representing 60% of 2024 revenues. The company is recognized for its quality with a long operational track record, technical expertise, and ability to deliver made-to-order solutions for demanding applications.

The acquisition of Greer Steel is a strategic move for Mutares, providing a platform for growth in the North American steel processing market and unlocking cross-selling opportunities with automotive customers. Mutares will support Greer Steel’s transformation through operational improvements, inventory optimization, and targeted investments, including an ERP carve-out and integration measures.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Mutares, strengthening our Engineering & Technology segment and expanding our presence in North America. Greer Steel’s technical capabilities and strong customer relationships make it an ideal platform for further growth. We look forward to supporting the team in unlocking its full potential and benefiting from favorable market trends in today's US trade environment, which will further strengthen the company’s competitive position.”


Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


02.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2253332

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253332  02.01.2026 CET/CEST

