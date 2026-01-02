EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Co., Inc. in the USA

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Co., Inc. in the USA

Leading provider of cold rolled strip steel for automotive and industrial markets

Strategic platform acquisition to strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment and expand North American presence

Munich, January 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Greer Steel Company (“Greer Steel”), a leading provider of cold rolled strip steel based in Dover, Ohio, USA, from Greer Industries, Inc. The transaction marks a relevant step in expanding Mutares’ Engineering & Technology segment and its footprint in North America.

Greer Steel is a specialist in cold rolled strip steel, offering a broad range of products including high carbon, low carbon, high-strength low-alley steel, and alloy steels. The company operates a facility in Dover, Ohio, with advanced capabilities such as cold rolling, hydrogen annealing, pickling, slitting, shearing, wire flattening, traverse winding, edge profiling, and finishing. In 2024, Greer Steel shipped over 18,000 tons of product, with 96% of sales in the US and 4% in Canada. The company employs approx. 110 people.

Greer Steel’s customer base spans the automotive, service center, hardware, hand tools, and stamping industries, with automotive representing 60% of 2024 revenues. The company is recognized for its quality with a long operational track record, technical expertise, and ability to deliver made-to-order solutions for demanding applications.

The acquisition of Greer Steel is a strategic move for Mutares, providing a platform for growth in the North American steel processing market and unlocking cross-selling opportunities with automotive customers. Mutares will support Greer Steel’s transformation through operational improvements, inventory optimization, and targeted investments, including an ERP carve-out and integration measures.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Mutares, strengthening our Engineering & Technology segment and expanding our presence in North America. Greer Steel’s technical capabilities and strong customer relationships make it an ideal platform for further growth. We look forward to supporting the team in unlocking its full potential and benefiting from favorable market trends in today's US trade environment, which will further strengthen the company’s competitive position.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

