Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
05.08.2026 15:00:04
EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Magna’s Car Top Systems Business
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Magna’s Car Top Systems Business
Munich, August 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Car Top Systems (CTS) Business from Magna (NYSE: MGA; TSX: MG). The transaction establishes CTS as an independent automotive supplier with a clear focus on engineering excellence, operational performance and long-term customer partnerships, while strategically complementing and strengthening the HILO Group within Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment.
CTS is a leading specialist in roof and aerodynamic kinematic systems for the automotive industry. Starting in 1996 as a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Porsche AG, CTS has 30 years of experience as a roof specialist. Headquartered in Bietigheim-Bissingen and with locations in Germany, Poland, China, Mexico and Japan, the company serves a broad range of leading global automotive manufacturers in the sports car, luxury, premium and high-volume segments. The company is recognized for its expertise in highly engineered kinematic systems, particularly convertible tops, sliding/folding roofs and spoilers, and generates revenues of approximately EUR 75 million.
The acquisition creates a highly complementary product portfolio within the HILO platform. While the HILO Group focuses on durable and high-quality hinges, locking systems and essential components, standalone CTS contributes deep expertise in complex roof architectures, soft-top mechanisms and related engineering solutions. Together, the combined platform is positioned to offer OEMs integrated roof and exterior system solutions from a single industrial group.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For more information, please contact:
CTS Car Top Systems
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2375536
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375536 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares
|
07.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Mutares
|18.06.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.01.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.12.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.06.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.01.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.12.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.06.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.26
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.01.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.12.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mutares
|27,05
|0,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.