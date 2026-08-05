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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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05.08.2026 15:00:04

EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Magna’s Car Top Systems Business

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Magna’s Car Top Systems Business

05.08.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Magna’s Car Top Systems Business

  • Specialist in roof and aerodynamic kinematic systems with decades of engineering expertise, global customer relationships and operational excellence
  • Acquisition establishes Car Top Systems (CTS) as an independent global automotive supplier
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 75 million

Munich, August 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Car Top Systems (CTS) Business from Magna (NYSE: MGA; TSX: MG). The transaction establishes CTS as an independent automotive supplier with a clear focus on engineering excellence, operational performance and long-term customer partnerships, while strategically complementing and strengthening the HILO Group within Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment.

CTS is a leading specialist in roof and aerodynamic kinematic systems for the automotive industry. Starting in 1996 as a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Porsche AG, CTS has 30 years of experience as a roof specialist. Headquartered in Bietigheim-Bissingen and with locations in Germany, Poland, China, Mexico and Japan, the company serves a broad range of leading global automotive manufacturers in the sports car, luxury, premium and high-volume segments. The company is recognized for its expertise in highly engineered kinematic systems, particularly convertible tops, sliding/folding roofs and spoilers, and generates revenues of approximately EUR 75 million.

The acquisition creates a highly complementary product portfolio within the HILO platform. While the HILO Group focuses on durable and high-quality hinges, locking systems and essential components, standalone CTS contributes deep expertise in complex roof architectures, soft-top mechanisms and related engineering solutions. Together, the combined platform is positioned to offer OEMs integrated roof and exterior system solutions from a single industrial group.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For more information, please contact:

CTS Car Top Systems
Press Contact
Phone: +49 7142 99 2208
E-mail: info@cartopsystems.com

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2375536

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375536  05.08.2026 CET/CEST

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