Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
02.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group
Munich, March 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Mimovrste d.o.o. (“Mimovrste”), Internet Mall d.o.o. (“Mall.hr”), and proprietary IT resources located in Czechia dedicated to operating and developing the Mimovrste and Mall.hr platforms from Allegro Group. These assets represent leading e-commerce players in Slovenia and Croatia and strengthen the Goods & Services segment of Mutares as new platform.
Mimovrste is the leading e-commerce platform in Slovenia, with over 600,000 active buyers and 48 million site visits in 2024. Mall.hr ranks among the top five players in Croatia, boasting strong brand recognition and significant growth potential. Together, the platforms offer approximately 2 million active listings across more than 20 categories, including white goods and consumer electronics, supported by strong local sourcing relationships and a curated selection of trusted brands.
The companies generate revenues of approx. EUR 100 million and employ over 250 people, operating three physical stores in Slovenia and one in Croatia, supported by a robust logistics network and a modern, scalable tech stack.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
Analysen zu Mutares
|09.01.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.12.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.11.25
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.25
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
