EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group



02.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has completed the acquisition of Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

Market-leading, technology-driven e-commerce business with a proven track record

Platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 100 million

Munich, March 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Mimovrste d.o.o. (“Mimovrste”), Internet Mall d.o.o. (“Mall.hr”), and proprietary IT resources located in Czechia dedicated to operating and developing the Mimovrste and Mall.hr platforms from Allegro Group. These assets represent leading e-commerce players in Slovenia and Croatia and strengthen the Goods & Services segment of Mutares as new platform.

Mimovrste is the leading e-commerce platform in Slovenia, with over 600,000 active buyers and 48 million site visits in 2024. Mall.hr ranks among the top five players in Croatia, boasting strong brand recognition and significant growth potential. Together, the platforms offer approximately 2 million active listings across more than 20 categories, including white goods and consumer electronics, supported by strong local sourcing relationships and a curated selection of trusted brands.

The companies generate revenues of approx. EUR 100 million and employ over 250 people, operating three physical stores in Slovenia and one in Croatia, supported by a robust logistics network and a modern, scalable tech stack.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk