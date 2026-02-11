Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
11.02.2026 17:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments business from Venator France SAS
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments business from Venator France SAS
Munich, February 11, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Venator Chemicals France SAS, Venator International France SAS and Venator Pigments France SAS, (together “Venator Pigments France”) from Venator France SAS. The company strengthens the newly formed Chemicals & Materials segment as a new platform.
The company is a leading European producer of ultramarine blue, violet, and pink pigments, serving diverse applications in plastics, cosmetics, paints & coatings, building materials, and artistic colors. Located in Comines, France, near the Belgian border, the site boasts nearly a century of industrial heritage and technical expertise, with annual revenues of approximately EUR 35 million and a workforce of ca. 110 employees. The business benefits from a strong market position, ranking second globally in technical grade ultramarine pigments and maintains long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers and distributors across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
For Mutares, the acquisition of Venator Pigments France represents a strategic milestone in the expansion into the Chemicals and Materials segment, initiated with the signing of the agreement to acquire SABIC's ETP business at the beginning of this year. This transaction will unlock significant synergies and further growth opportunities.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
11.02.2026 CET/CEST

English

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de

DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX

2270652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2270652 11.02.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Mutares
|09.01.26
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.12.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.11.25
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.25
|Mutares Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.25
|Mutares Buy
|Warburg Research
