11.02.2026 17:00:03

EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments business from Venator France SAS

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments business from Venator France SAS

11.02.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments business from Venator France SAS

  • Leading European manufacturer of ultramarine blue and manganese violet pigments
  • Strategic acquisition to strengthen Mutares’ Chemicals & Materials segment and expand presence in the specialty chemicals industry
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million, strong growth plan and robust market position

Munich, February 11, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Venator Chemicals France SAS, Venator International France SAS and Venator Pigments France SAS, (together “Venator Pigments France”) from Venator France SAS. The company strengthens the newly formed Chemicals & Materials segment as a new platform.

The company is a leading European producer of ultramarine blue, violet, and pink pigments, serving diverse applications in plastics, cosmetics, paints & coatings, building materials, and artistic colors. Located in Comines, France, near the Belgian border, the site boasts nearly a century of industrial heritage and technical expertise, with annual revenues of approximately EUR 35 million and a workforce of ca. 110 employees. The business benefits from a strong market position, ranking second globally in technical grade ultramarine pigments and maintains long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers and distributors across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For Mutares, the acquisition of Venator Pigments France represents a strategic milestone in the expansion into the Chemicals and Materials segment, initiated with the signing of the agreement to acquire SABIC's ETP business at the beginning of this year. This transaction will unlock significant synergies and further growth opportunities.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


11.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2270652

 
End of News EQS News Service

2270652  11.02.2026 CET/CEST

