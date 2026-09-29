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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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29.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group

29.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group

  • German specialist in thermal-process engineering
  • Total output of close to EUR 100 million
  • More than 1,300 projects delivered for over 500 customers in 80 countries
  • Closing of the transaction expected in Q4 2026

Munich, September 29, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH (“Steinmüller”), a German developer of thermal-process engineering solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, from the IHI Corporation (“IHI Group”), in a share deal. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company traces its roots back to 1874 and became part of the Japanese IHI Group in 2014. It now provides engineering, procurement and turnkey EPC solutions for combustion and incineration systems, air pollution control and heat transfer, mainly for clients in the utility, waste, chemical and industrial sectors. Its offering is underpinned by a portfolio of European patents. The company employs approximately 170 people and is headquartered in Gummersbach, Germany. It generated a total output of close to EUR 100 million in the last financial year and has delivered more than 1,300 thermal-process engineering projects for over 500 customers in 80 countries.

The acquisition marks a new platform investment for Mutares in the energy transition and industrial decarbonization space, an industry benefiting from strong regulation-driven growth. With deep engineering know-how and a strong patent portfolio, Steinmüller offers substantial development and value creation potential. The transaction also reflects Mutares' broader international network and marks its latest acquisition from a leading Japanese industrial group.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to Mutares' Energy & Technology segment. Alongside our portfolio company Sofinter Group, we see significant synergies in this fast-growing decarbonization market. Together, the two platforms have the potential to build a leading position and follow a value-creation path similar to NEM Energy Group. A great deal.”
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK and USA
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2406370

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406370  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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