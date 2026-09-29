EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group



29.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Group

German specialist in thermal-process engineering

Total output of close to EUR 100 million

More than 1,300 projects delivered for over 500 customers in 80 countries

Closing of the transaction expected in Q4 2026

Munich, September 29, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire long-established Steinmüller Engineering GmbH (“Steinmüller”), a German developer of thermal-process engineering solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, from the IHI Corporation (“IHI Group”), in a share deal. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company traces its roots back to 1874 and became part of the Japanese IHI Group in 2014. It now provides engineering, procurement and turnkey EPC solutions for combustion and incineration systems, air pollution control and heat transfer, mainly for clients in the utility, waste, chemical and industrial sectors. Its offering is underpinned by a portfolio of European patents. The company employs approximately 170 people and is headquartered in Gummersbach, Germany. It generated a total output of close to EUR 100 million in the last financial year and has delivered more than 1,300 thermal-process engineering projects for over 500 customers in 80 countries.

The acquisition marks a new platform investment for Mutares in the energy transition and industrial decarbonization space, an industry benefiting from strong regulation-driven growth. With deep engineering know-how and a strong patent portfolio, Steinmüller offers substantial development and value creation potential. The transaction also reflects Mutares' broader international network and marks its latest acquisition from a leading Japanese industrial group.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to Mutares' Energy & Technology segment. Alongside our portfolio company Sofinter Group, we see significant synergies in this fast-growing decarbonization market. Together, the two platforms have the potential to build a leading position and follow a value-creation path similar to NEM Energy Group. A great deal.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.



For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK and USA

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk