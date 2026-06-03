Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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03.06.2026 15:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH
The companies are a global provider of equipment for airport ground handling, ports and industrial logistics. TREPEL focuses on aircraft tractors, cargo high loaders and loader transporters for the aviation sector, while MAFI specializes in heavy-duty terminal tractors and transport systems used in ports, logistics hubs and industrial applications. The group operates an integrated production facility in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, as well as a service location in Georgia, USA, and benefits from a global sales and service network spanning more than 115 countries.
The companies generate revenues of approximately EUR 150 million and employ around 410 people. The business is supported by a diversified customer base and a growing service business, which currently accounts for c. 12% of total revenues and provides recurring income potential. Following a first comprehensive transformation program, including operational optimization and cost measures, the company is positioned for further profitability improvement and sustainable growth, providing a platform for continued expansion in the global ground support, cargo handling, and specialized industrial transport equipment markets.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This transaction represents an attractive addition to our Infrastructure & Special Industries segment, combining two well-established brands with strong market positions and a global footprint. The company offers significant operational improvement potential and a clear path towards profitable growth. We look forward to working with the management team to further enhance operational performance and develop the business into a leading platform in its markets.”
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact for Germany
Press contact for France
Press contact for the United Kingdom
03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338276
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338276 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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