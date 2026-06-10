Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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10.06.2026 13:02:43
EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to sell NEM Energy Group to Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems (“HPS”)
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares has signed an agreement to sell NEM Energy Group to Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems (“HPS”)
NEM Energy Group, headquartered in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands, is a globally active specialist in heat transfer technology with leading market positions in heat recovery steam generators, exhaust and diverter systems and heat exchanger solutions. The company serves international customers across power generation, oil & gas, industrial applications, nuclear and emerging energy transition markets. In fiscal year 2025, NEM Energy employed approximately 470 people across its locations in the Netherlands, Germany and India.
Since acquiring NEM Energy from Siemens Energy in December 2022 as part of a carve-out transaction, Mutares has successfully transformed the business into an independent, innovative, operationally strengthened and sustainably profitable standalone platform. During Mutares’ ownership, NEM strengthened its operational setup and invested in a new go-to-market approach, reflected in a strong project pipeline and a globally diversified customer base.
The transaction marks a successful exit for Mutares and underlines the ability to create substantial shareholder value through operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Mutares focuses on companies operating in sectors with structural tailwinds, where demand dynamics support long-term growth. The energy sector, in particular, benefits from increasing global demand for reliable, efficient and lower-emission power generation solutions, energy security considerations and the ongoing transition of the global energy system. NEM's position within these high-demand and developing markets aligns well with Mutares’ investment approach and value-creation expertise.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2342822
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2342822 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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