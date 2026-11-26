Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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26.11.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares has sold a controlling stake in Lapeyre Group to an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares has sold a controlling stake in Lapeyre Group to an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs
Munich, November 26, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold a controlling stake in its portfolio company Lapeyre Group (“Lapeyre”) to an investment vehicle backed by a group of Italian entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the home-improvement, furniture and retail sectors, including members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia (the “Buyer”). Mutares will remain invested in Lapeyre with a minority stake and remain involved in supporting the company’s turnaround.
Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, Lapeyre is one of the best-known names in the French home-improvement market, manufacturing and distributing windows, interior and exterior doors, staircases, and kitchen and bathroom furniture for indoor and outdoor use. The company operates nine production sites and supplies a network of more than 115 shops across France, underpinned by a vertically integrated model spanning production through distribution that gives it strong innovation capability and fast time-to-market for new products. Lapeyre employs directly approximately 2,000 people, and generates revenues of approximately EUR 475 million.
Since acquiring Lapeyre from Saint-Gobain in 2021, Mutares has been working to reposition the business, including investments in its industrial footprint, distribution network and support systems. By remaining invested with a minority stake, Mutares will continue to support Lapeyre’s turnaround alongside the Buyer. The industrial and retail experience represented among the Buyer’s shareholders, including that of members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia, is expected to create opportunities for cooperation and potential synergies across sourcing, logistics and product development by leveraging Lapeyre’s extensive network of shops and production sites, while Lapeyre retains its distinct brand and market position in France.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK and USA
26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2442226
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442226 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|2,53%
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