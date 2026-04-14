Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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14.04.2026 14:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares has sold all subsidiaries of inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold all subsidiaries of inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group
Munich, April 14, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold all subsidiaries of inTime Group GmbH, including Trans-Logo-Tech (TLT) GmbH and Routewise GmbH, to Tawin Holdings Group, owner of Priority Freight, an international provider of time-critical logistics services.
inTime Group is a European logistics services provider with a focus on time-critical, customized transport solutions for industrial and commercial customers. Since its acquisition by Mutares in August 2025, inTime Group was restructured through a comprehensive operational and financial improvement program. Measures included cost-reduction initiatives, workforce adjustments, fleet optimization, efficiency enhancements across operational, IT and administrative functions, as well as pricing and margin improvement measures. As a result, the Group’s operational performance and cost structure were significantly strengthened.
As part of Mutares’ ownership, inTime Group was repositioned as a focused and scalable platform with a clear strategic direction. The company currently generates revenues of approximately EUR 100 million and employs around 400 people.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Press Contact in France
Press contact United Kingdom
14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2307360
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307360 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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