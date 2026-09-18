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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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18.09.2026 10:15:03

EQS-News: Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive

18.09.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive

  • Manufacturer of turbocharger, powertrain, and electrification components for the automotive industry
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 120 million
  • Another step in actively managing Mutares Automotive & Mobility portfolio

Munich, September 18, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its portfolio company Cimos d.d. (“Cimos”) to members of Cimos current management team, supported by investor Vero Automotive 111 d.o.o. (“Vero Automotive”).

Cimos develops and produces aluminum and iron castings, machined components and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its offering ranges from turbocharger components to lightweight solutions for steering, chassis, braking systems and body-in-white applications, with production sites across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company employs approximately 1,350 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 120 million.

Since joining Mutares in 2022, Cimos has undergone significant operational improvements and has been an integral part of the build-up of the FerrAl United Group, Mutares automotive platform for forgings, castings and machined components and assemblies. As part of the platform, Cimos has been able to draw on significant synergy potential in finance, sales and engineering through the sharing of know-how and product technologies, joint purchasing, and a broader global network.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Cimos marks another step in actively managing our Automotive & Mobility portfolio. It also reflects the targeted reduction of our engagement in this segment. We are grateful to the Cimos team for their hard work over the past years and are confident the business is in good hands with a management that knows it inside out. We wish everyone at Cimos continued success in this new chapter.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK and USA
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2398156

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398156  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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