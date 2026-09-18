Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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18.09.2026 10:15:03
EQS-News: Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive
Munich, September 18, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its portfolio company Cimos d.d. (“Cimos”) to members of Cimos’ current management team, supported by investor Vero Automotive 111 d.o.o. (“Vero Automotive”).
Cimos develops and produces aluminum and iron castings, machined components and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its offering ranges from turbocharger components to lightweight solutions for steering, chassis, braking systems and body-in-white applications, with production sites across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company employs approximately 1,350 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 120 million.
Since joining Mutares in 2022, Cimos has undergone significant operational improvements and has been an integral part of the build-up of the FerrAl United Group, Mutares’ automotive platform for forgings, castings and machined components and assemblies. As part of the platform, Cimos has been able to draw on significant synergy potential in finance, sales and engineering through the sharing of know-how and product technologies, joint purchasing, and a broader global network.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Cimos marks another step in actively managing our Automotive & Mobility portfolio. It also reflects the targeted reduction of our engagement in this segment. We are grateful to the Cimos team for their hard work over the past years and are confident the business is in good hands with a management that knows it inside out. We wish everyone at Cimos continued success in this new chapter.”
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
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18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2398156
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2398156 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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