EQS-News: Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG



31.03.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG

Leading provider of aluminum roofing and facade systems with a strong market position and attractive growth prospects

Revenues of approximately EUR 75 million with an operating margin of just under 10%

Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Kalzip GmbH (“Kalzip”) to Tremco Construction Products Group (“Tremco CPG”), part of RPM International Inc.

Following the acquisition of Tata Steel Europe in 2018, Mutares successfully positioned Kalzip as an independent company and developed it further within the Donges Group. Through targeted transformation measures and the exploitation of synergies within the Donges Group, Kalzip was able to strengthen its market position and to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. The company, which is one of the leading suppliers of aluminum roofs, facades, and building envelopes, is represented internationally with numerous sales offices and a globally available fleet of mobile production units. In fiscal year 2024, Kalzip generated highly profitable revenue of approximately EUR 75 million with around 180 employees.

RPM International Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of construction products, specialty coatings, as well as sealing and waterproofing solutions. Against this backdrop, the acquisition of Kalzip represents a clear strategic step: through Tremco CPG, RPM is specifically strengthening its portfolio in the building envelope and metal solutions segment, expanding its technological capabilities, and unlocking additional growth potential in attractive end markets. Kalzip thus fits seamlessly into RPM’s long-term growth and internationalization strategy and offers significant synergy potential along the entire value chain.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email:ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email:sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact United Kingdom

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk