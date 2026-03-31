Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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31.03.2026 20:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG
Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Kalzip GmbH (“Kalzip”) to Tremco Construction Products Group (“Tremco CPG”), part of RPM International Inc.
Following the acquisition of Tata Steel Europe in 2018, Mutares successfully positioned Kalzip as an independent company and developed it further within the Donges Group. Through targeted transformation measures and the exploitation of synergies within the Donges Group, Kalzip was able to strengthen its market position and to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. The company, which is one of the leading suppliers of aluminum roofs, facades, and building envelopes, is represented internationally with numerous sales offices and a globally available fleet of mobile production units. In fiscal year 2024, Kalzip generated highly profitable revenue of approximately EUR 75 million with around 180 employees.
RPM International Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of construction products, specialty coatings, as well as sealing and waterproofing solutions. Against this backdrop, the acquisition of Kalzip represents a clear strategic step: through Tremco CPG, RPM is specifically strengthening its portfolio in the building envelope and metal solutions segment, expanding its technological capabilities, and unlocking additional growth potential in attractive end markets. Kalzip thus fits seamlessly into RPM’s long-term growth and internationalization strategy and offers significant synergy potential along the entire value chain.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact Germany
Press contact in France
Press contact United Kingdom
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281376
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2281376 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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