Mutares Aktie

Mutares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren

23.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren

  • Leading omnichannel retailer for mother & child products in the Netherlands with a heritage of more than 65 years
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 80 million through 34 stores and a growing e-commerce platform
  • Divestment in line with Mutares' strategy to reduce exposure in the Retail and Automotive segments and to sharpen the portfolio focus on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services

Munich, September 23, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Prénatal Netherlands (Moeder & Kind B.V.), the leading Dutch omnichannel retailer for mother & child products, to the company's CEO, Jochem van Bueren, in a fully financed transaction. The transaction was signed and completed simultaneously and concerns exclusively the Dutch Prénatal business.

Prénatal Netherlands is a household name in the Dutch market with a heritage spanning more than 65 years, offering a broad assortment of maternity, baby and child products through its nationwide store network and e-commerce platform.

Since his appointment as CEO in January 2026, Jochem van Bueren has made significant progress in the development of the company, strengthening its commercial proposition, sharpening its cost base and repositioning the business for profitable growth. This transaction enables him to build on that momentum and lead Prénatal Netherlands into its next phase as an independent company.

The divestment marks a further step in the execution of Mutares' portfolio strategy: reducing exposure in the Retail and Automotive segments and focusing the portfolio going forward on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we place Prénatal in the best possible hands for its next chapter. Since taking over as CEO at the beginning of this year, Jochem van Bueren has made impressive progress in developing the company and is well positioned to continue on this path independently. At the same time, the divestment underlines our strategy to reduce our exposure in retail and automotive and to focus our portfolio on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.”

Jochem van Bueren, CEO of Prénatal, comments: “We are very thankful to Mutares for the support in the last years, enabling a successful transformation phase for Prenatal. We see Prenatal now again fit for future and, together with an external financier, are proud to be able to continue this journey successfully delivering an exciting customer journey with a great brand and wonderful colleagues in the Dutch retail world.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2403086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2403086  23.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mutares

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mutares

mehr Analysen
18.06.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
17.03.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
16.03.26 Mutares Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.01.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
10.12.25 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mutares 25,35 0,00% Mutares

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht nach Rekord etwas fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich stabil
Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen