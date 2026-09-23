EQS-News: Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren



23.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren

Leading omnichannel retailer for mother & child products in the Netherlands with a heritage of more than 65 years

Revenues of ca. EUR 80 million through 34 stores and a growing e-commerce platform

Divestment in line with Mutares' strategy to reduce exposure in the Retail and Automotive segments and to sharpen the portfolio focus on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services

Munich, September 23, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Prénatal Netherlands (Moeder & Kind B.V.), the leading Dutch omnichannel retailer for mother & child products, to the company's CEO, Jochem van Bueren, in a fully financed transaction. The transaction was signed and completed simultaneously and concerns exclusively the Dutch Prénatal business.

Prénatal Netherlands is a household name in the Dutch market with a heritage spanning more than 65 years, offering a broad assortment of maternity, baby and child products through its nationwide store network and e-commerce platform.

Since his appointment as CEO in January 2026, Jochem van Bueren has made significant progress in the development of the company, strengthening its commercial proposition, sharpening its cost base and repositioning the business for profitable growth. This transaction enables him to build on that momentum and lead Prénatal Netherlands into its next phase as an independent company.

The divestment marks a further step in the execution of Mutares' portfolio strategy: reducing exposure in the Retail and Automotive segments and focusing the portfolio going forward on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we place Prénatal in the best possible hands for its next chapter. Since taking over as CEO at the beginning of this year, Jochem van Bueren has made impressive progress in developing the company and is well positioned to continue on this path independently. At the same time, the divestment underlines our strategy to reduce our exposure in retail and automotive and to focus our portfolio on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.”

Jochem van Bueren, CEO of Prénatal, comments: “We are very thankful to Mutares for the support in the last years, enabling a successful transformation phase for Prenatal. We see Prenatal now again fit for future and, together with an external financier, are proud to be able to continue this journey successfully delivering an exciting customer journey with a great brand and wonderful colleagues in the Dutch retail world.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk