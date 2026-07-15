EQS-News: Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group



15.07.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group

Leading provider of property remediation services in Finland

Strategic transaction provides Redo with a strong platform for its next phase of development

Revenues of approximately EUR 25 million in 2025

Munich/Helsinki, July 15, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold Redo Oy, a Finnish provider of property remediation services, to Invex Group, a Norway-based industrial investor and owner of Recover that is active in the remediation and restoration services sector in Scandinavia. The transaction provides Redo with a strong strategic home and access to a broader Nordic platform to support its continued development.

Redo is one of Finland's leading providers of first-response and property remediation services. The company offers inspection, demolition, drying and reconstruction services related to water, fire, moisture and odour damage. With approximately 250 employees and revenues of EUR 25 million in 2025, Redo operates a nationwide network of more than 20 locations, enabling the company to serve approximately 80% of the Finnish population within one hour.

Since joining Mutares in 2023, Redo has undergone a comprehensive transformation and optimization program. The final sale now to a strategic buyer reflects the industrial attractiveness and future growth potential of the business.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are pleased to have found the right long-term owner for Redo in Invex Group. Their strong Nordic presence and industry expertise provide an excellent platform for the company's continued development. We thank the management team and employees for their commitment during Redo's time within the Mutares portfolio and wish them every success for the future."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk