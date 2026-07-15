Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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15.07.2026 16:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group
Munich/Helsinki, July 15, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold Redo Oy, a Finnish provider of property remediation services, to Invex Group, a Norway-based industrial investor and owner of Recover that is active in the remediation and restoration services sector in Scandinavia. The transaction provides Redo with a strong strategic home and access to a broader Nordic platform to support its continued development.
Redo is one of Finland's leading providers of first-response and property remediation services. The company offers inspection, demolition, drying and reconstruction services related to water, fire, moisture and odour damage. With approximately 250 employees and revenues of EUR 25 million in 2025, Redo operates a nationwide network of more than 20 locations, enabling the company to serve approximately 80% of the Finnish population within one hour.
Since joining Mutares in 2023, Redo has undergone a comprehensive transformation and optimization program. The final sale now to a strategic buyer reflects the industrial attractiveness and future growth potential of the business.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are pleased to have found the right long-term owner for Redo in Invex Group. Their strong Nordic presence and industry expertise provide an excellent platform for the company's continued development. We thank the management team and employees for their commitment during Redo's time within the Mutares portfolio and wish them every success for the future."
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
15.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2366408
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2366408 15.07.2026 CET/CEST
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