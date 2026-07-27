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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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27.07.2026 07:30:05

EQS-News: Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital

27.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital

  • Leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2025
  • Transaction marks further step in materializing Mutares' automotive portfolio value creation

Munich, July 27, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Walor Precision Turning, a part of FerrAl United subsidiary Walor International, to Reed Capital, an independent investment firm based in Paris and London.

Walor Precision Turning is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, operating three production sites in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico).

Since being carved out of the Walor Group in 2023 under Mutares’ ownership, Walor Precision Turning has undergone a comprehensive operational and financial repositioning. Key value-creation initiatives included strengthening its commercial organization, improving cost structures and production efficiency across its three sites, and expanding its international footprint across Europe and North America. Today, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employs around 400 people, with a successful diversification into high-growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

Company profile of Reed Capital SAS

Reed Capital is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London. It invests in businesses with proven expertise and strong growth potential, working alongside entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups through long-term partnerships.

Reed Capital has particular expertise in corporate carve-outs, transformational situations and growth projects. Its investment approach combines committed ownership, active governance and close support for management teams to accelerate their growth, strengthen their competitiveness and create sustainable long-term value.

More information: www.reedcapital.fr

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Reed Capital SAS
contact@reedcapital.fr
www.reedcapital.fr

Press Contact - Reed Capital
Amanda Jones
Phone: +33 6 22 17 18 44 / +41 78 256 31 45


27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2370740

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370740  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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