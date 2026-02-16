EQS-News: Mutares has sold WIJ Special Media, part of Prénatal, to N2COM

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has sold WIJ Special Media, part of Prénatal, to N2COM

Leading Dutch Data and Media Company for young families

Strategic Divestment of WIJ Special Media B.V. for next growth phase

Prénatal positioned to focus on core retail operations

Munich, February 16, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully divested a part of the portfolio company Prénatal, WIJ Special Media B.V. (“WSM”), a leading data-driven media company in the Netherlands focused on pregnant women and young families, to N2COM.

WSM, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Blokker, is renowned for its unique ability to collect and commercialize first-party data, serving over 80% of pregnant women in the Netherlands. WSM’s business model combines data-driven insights, targeted media content, and a broad portfolio of consumer and B2B services, including magazines, sampling, online channels, and government campaigns.

WSM is part of Prénatal Netherlands, which was acquired by Mutares in December 2023 as part of its strategy to strengthen the presence in the young family and parenting market. Prénatal’s development as a leading retailer for young families has provided a strong platform for WSM’s growth. The divestment allows both Prénatal and WSM to focus on their respective core activities and unlock further value for stakeholders while maintaining a professional partnership between both companies in the future.

The divestment of WSM is part of Mutares’ strategy to focus on core assets and enable WSM to unlock its full potential as an independent company. The new ownership structure will provide WSM with the resources and strategic focus needed to accelerate innovation, drive growth, and reinforce its leadership in the young parent segment.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The divestment of WIJ Special Media is a natural next step in the ongoing development of Prénatal Netherlands. By focusing Prénatal’s activities on its core retail business, we enable both Prénatal and WSM to pursue their distinct growth strategies. WSM has played a key role in strengthening Prénatal’s position in the young family and parenting market, and we are proud of the operational improvements and value creation achieved during our ownership. We are confident that this transaction will allow Prénatal to sharpen its strategic focus, while WSM, as an independent company, is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and continue its success story.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

