16.02.2026 11:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has sold WIJ Special Media, part of Prénatal, to N2COM

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold WIJ Special Media, part of Prénatal, to N2COM

16.02.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has sold WIJ Special Media, part of Prénatal, to N2COM

  • Leading Dutch Data and Media Company for young families
  • Strategic Divestment of WIJ Special Media B.V. for next growth phase
  • Prénatal positioned to focus on core retail operations

Munich, February 16, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully divested a part of the portfolio company Prénatal, WIJ Special Media B.V. (“WSM”), a leading data-driven media company in the Netherlands focused on pregnant women and young families, to N2COM.

WSM, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Blokker, is renowned for its unique ability to collect and commercialize first-party data, serving over 80% of pregnant women in the Netherlands. WSM’s business model combines data-driven insights, targeted media content, and a broad portfolio of consumer and B2B services, including magazines, sampling, online channels, and government campaigns.

WSM is part of Prénatal Netherlands, which was acquired by Mutares in December 2023 as part of its strategy to strengthen the presence in the young family and parenting market. Prénatal’s development as a leading retailer for young families has provided a strong platform for WSM’s growth. The divestment allows both Prénatal and WSM to focus on their respective core activities and unlock further value for stakeholders while maintaining a professional partnership between both companies in the future.

The divestment of WSM is part of Mutares’ strategy to focus on core assets and enable WSM to unlock its full potential as an independent company. The new ownership structure will provide WSM with the resources and strategic focus needed to accelerate innovation, drive growth, and reinforce its leadership in the young parent segment.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The divestment of WIJ Special Media is a natural next step in the ongoing development of Prénatal Netherlands. By focusing Prénatal’s activities on its core retail business, we enable both Prénatal and WSM to pursue their distinct growth strategies. WSM has played a key role in strengthening Prénatal’s position in the young family and parenting market, and we are proud of the operational improvements and value creation achieved during our ownership. We are confident that this transaction will allow Prénatal to sharpen its strategic focus, while WSM, as an independent company, is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and continue its success story.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276282

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276282  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

