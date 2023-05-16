|
16.05.2023 07:30:14
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Denmark and Serbia from the Arriva Group
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Denmark and Serbia from the Arriva Group
Munich, 16 May 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Danish and Serbian business operations from Arriva Group, which belongs to the Deutsche Bahn AG. The transaction of the Polish Bus business will be closed in the course of the next weeks.
In total, the business generates revenues of around EUR 350 million with approximately 2,500 employees in the two countries Denmark and Serbia. Both businesses offer urban, regional and commercial bus services. In addition, the Danish business also offers rail and water transport services as well as car-sharing services under the franchise SHARE NOW in Copenhagen and operates a vocational training center.
While increasing operational efficiency with its own team of functional experts, Mutares also plans to leverage its strong expertise in tendering for public sector contracts, consequently fostering Arrivas leading position in the respective markets.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mutares
|24,05
|0,42%
