EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Poland from the Arriva Group

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Poland from the Arriva Group



15.06.2023

Revenues of ca. EUR 50 million

Strengthening the Goods & Services segment

Operator in the public transport market

Munich, 15 June 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Polish bus business operations from Arriva Group, which belongs to Deutsche Bahn AG, after the closing of the Danish and Serbian business in mid-May. The rail division of Arriva Poland will remain with Arriva Group.

With around EUR 50 million in revenues and approximately 900 employees, the Polish bus business offers commercial bus services. In total, the acquired businesses from Arriva Group strengthen the Mutares Goods & Services segment with revenues of around EUR 400 million and 3,400 employees. The businesses offer urban, regional and commercial bus services. In addition, the Danish business also offers rail and water transport services as well as car-sharing services under the franchise SHARE NOW in Copenhagen and operates a vocational training center.

While increasing operational efficiency with its own team of functional experts, Mutares also plans to leverage its strong expertise in tendering for public sector contracts, consequently fostering Arrivas leading position in the respective markets.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact Press in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com