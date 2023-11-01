EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Efacec from the Portuguese State

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Efacec from the Portuguese State



01.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Efacec from the Portuguese State

Provider of energy, engineering and mobility solutions with strong expertise in energy transition

Third acquisition of Mutares Iberia and second platform investment in the region, strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

Revenues of over EUR 200 million planned for 2024

Munich, November 1, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Efacec from the Portuguese State (Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A.) as part of the re-privatization process launched in late 2022. Efacec will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment as third acquisition and second platform investment in Iberia.

Headquartered in Matosinhos with industrial facilities in Maia (Porto/Portugal), Efacec is a leading Portuguese company in the manufacture and delivery of critical equipment and solutions across the energy, electrical engineering and mobility segments and has proven expertise in energy transition. The company employs around 2,000 people. As a pioneer in providing innovative technologies and high-quality products in the field of energy systems, engineering services, and electric mobility infrastructure, Efacec is significantly driving important changes in critical infrastructure within the energy transition and circular economy. Backed by its strong R&D capabilities and global presence, Efacec is internationally recognized as a renowned company in the context of the energy transition and electrical engineering.

Efacec is an ideal addition to the Mutares portfolio and will benefit from a strong platform through which value-enhancing improvements will be achieved. This will allow the company to regain its leading market position and resume its growth path. The company has already identified relevant synergies with other Mutares portfolio companies and will benefit from attractive new business opportunities.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

