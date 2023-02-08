EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Acquisition

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Provider of facility services, e.g. within foods/restaurants, cleaning, real estate and security

Expected revenues of approx. EUR 120 million in 2022

Further strengthening the Mutares presence in Finland

Munich, 8 February 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new Finnish platform investment.

Palmia Oy was incorporated by the City of Helsinki in 2015 and is a provider of food, real estate, cleaning and security services in 12 municipalities in Southern Finland. The company generates revenues of approx. EUR 120 million and currently employs about 2,400 people.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de



Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France

CLAI

Sara Natij - sara.natij@clai2.com / +33 (0) 6 99 37 61 76

Matthieu Meunier - matthieu.meunier@clai2.com / +33 06 26 59 49 05