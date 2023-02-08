|
08.02.2023 07:30:21
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Acquisition
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki
Munich, 8 February 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Palmia Oy from the City of Helsinki. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new Finnish platform investment.
Palmia Oy was incorporated by the City of Helsinki in 2015 and is a provider of food, real estate, cleaning and security services in 12 municipalities in Southern Finland. The company generates revenues of approx. EUR 120 million and currently employs about 2,400 people.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Contact for press inquiries in France
08.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1552865
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1552865 08.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mutaresmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mutares
|20,90
|0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.