EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group



01.09.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group

New platform investment for the Goods & Services segment

Provider of property remediation services

Wide market coverage with 19 branches in Finland

Munich, September 1, 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment in Finland.

Recover Nordic Oy is a leading provider of property remediation services related to, for example, water and fire damages, odour, disinfection, and moisture. The company covers the full value chain following property damages from first response and inspection to demolition, remediation and reconstruction. Headquartered in Vantaa, and operating through its 19 branches, Recover Nordic Oy is able to reach ca. 80% of the Finnish population within one hour.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the fiscal year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact Press France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com