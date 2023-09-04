|
04.09.2023 07:30:08
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of SELZER Group from INDUS
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of SELZER Group from INDUS
Munich, September 4, 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of SELZER Group from INDUS. As an add-on acquisition, the SELZER Group will further strengthen the FerrAl United Group, a multinational supplier for multi-material machined solutions and systems, combining the Mutares portfolio companies PrimoTECS Group (including Rasche Umformtechnik and BEW Umformtechnik), Cimos, MMT-B (Manufacturing Mobility of Tomorrow Bordeaux) and most recently the acquisition of the forging business in Germany of CIE Automotive signed in August 2023.
Headquartered in Driedorf-Roth, Germany, the company employs around 440 employees. At four locations in Germany and abroad, SELZER Group develops and produces ready-to-install metallic components and assemblies for the automotive industry, such as gears, brakes and engines, as well as industrial applications, which are manufactured in high-quality series production and distributed to leading OEMs.
Mutares plans to accelerate the growth of SELZER Group by redesigning the operational structures and processes and positioning the company as an assembly specialist. Based on the high order backlog and the lean and cost-efficient group structure, the Mutares team will be able to realize the company's growth potential and exploit synergy effects within the FerrAl United Group.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the fiscal year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
