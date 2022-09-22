|
22.09.2022 07:30:15
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Merger
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia
Munich, 22 September 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia S.p.A as an add-on acquisition for EXI. The company will be rebranded in the next months.
Sirti Energia is headquartered in Milan and is one of Italy's leading providers of construction and maintenance services in the energy infrastructure market. The company is active in the renewable energy and E-Mobility sectors and also has a well-known brand and a solid customer base. Sirti Energia specializes in the design, construction and maintenance of underground and aerial power transmission and distribution grids and generates revenues of approx. EUR 60 million with around 400 employees throughout Italy.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
