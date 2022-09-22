EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Merger

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia



22.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia

Add-on acquisition for EXI S.p.A.

Significant synergy effects expected in project implementation with EXI

Strengthening presence in the energy infrastructure market

Annual revenues of approx. EUR 60 million

Munich, 22 September 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Sirti Energia S.p.A as an add-on acquisition for EXI. The company will be rebranded in the next months.

Sirti Energia is headquartered in Milan and is one of Italy's leading providers of construction and maintenance services in the energy infrastructure market. The company is active in the renewable energy and E-Mobility sectors and also has a well-known brand and a solid customer base. Sirti Energia specializes in the design, construction and maintenance of underground and aerial power transmission and distribution grids and generates revenues of approx. EUR 60 million with around 400 employees throughout Italy.



Thanks to this acquisition, EXI develops its business in the energy infrastructure sector providing best of breed services for installation and maintenance.



