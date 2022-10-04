Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 07:30:06

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-performance plastic parts business of MANN+HUMMEL Group

04.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
  • Total revenues of approx. EUR 500 million
  • Strengthening the Automotive & Mobility segment
  • Synergy effects with LMS and SFC Solutions Group
  • Company now operates under the name MoldTecs

Munich, 4 October 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of MANN+HUMMEL's high-performance plastic parts business, which strengthens the Automotive & Mobility segment under the new name MoldTecs.

The acquired segments comprise MANN+HUMMEL's global business for special high-performance plastic parts. The company employs around 1,500 people at its production sites in Bad Harzburg, Sonneberg (Germany) and Laval (France) and supplies all major automotive manufacturers worldwide. MoldTecs will additionally benefit from synergies with LMS and SFC Solutions Group, which together can already offer their customers an extensive product portfolio of injection molded components and elastomeric parts worldwide and will also be complemented by MoldTecs' technology portfolio in the future. In addition, Mutares and MANN+HUMMEL have agreed on a production cooperation as part of the transaction, which will contribute to total revenues of EUR 500 million.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - mailto:gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - mailto:antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
