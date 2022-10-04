|
04.10.2022 07:30:06
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-performance plastic parts business of MANN+HUMMEL Group
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-performance plastic parts business of MANN+HUMMEL Group
Munich, 4 October 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of MANN+HUMMEL's high-performance plastic parts business, which strengthens the Automotive & Mobility segment under the new name MoldTecs.
The acquired segments comprise MANN+HUMMEL's global business for special high-performance plastic parts. The company employs around 1,500 people at its production sites in Bad Harzburg, Sonneberg (Germany) and Laval (France) and supplies all major automotive manufacturers worldwide. MoldTecs will additionally benefit from synergies with LMS and SFC Solutions Group, which together can already offer their customers an extensive product portfolio of injection molded components and elastomeric parts worldwide and will also be complemented by MoldTecs' technology portfolio in the future. In addition, Mutares and MANN+HUMMEL have agreed on a production cooperation as part of the transaction, which will contribute to total revenues of EUR 500 million.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Contact Press
Contact for press inquiries in France
04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1453155
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1453155 04.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-performance plastic parts business of MANN+HUMMEL Group (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares hat die Übernahme des Geschäfts mit Hochleistungs-Kunststoffteilen der MANN+HUMMEL Gruppe erfolgreich abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)