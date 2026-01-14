Mutares Aktie

14.01.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy

14.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy

Munich, January 14, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the sale of its majority stake in LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group (“RLG”). LiBCycle offers an all-in-one solution for the logistics of defective lithium-ion batteries and generated EUR 4.1 million in annual revenues in 2025. RLG, as an expert in the circular economy, will continue to develop the company within its broader portfolio.

LiBCycle combines specialized transportation, storage and hazardous waste handling and operates over 30 active cross-docking facilities across key European markets. Its customer base includes leading OEMs and battery recyclers, positioning LiBCycle as a key enabler of the rapidly growing European battery circular economy.

As part of the transaction, Mutares divested its 51% majority stake in the company. The founders remain shareholders with 49% and, together with RLG, will lead LiBCycle into its next phase of growth.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, comments: “LiBCycle is an excellent example of building a scalable and profitable platform business in a strategically important future market. We wish LiBCycle and RLG every success in the next stage of development.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


14.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258458

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258458  14.01.2026 CET/CEST

