Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
14.01.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy
Munich, January 14, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the sale of its majority stake in LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group (“RLG”). LiBCycle offers an all-in-one solution for the logistics of defective lithium-ion batteries and generated EUR 4.1 million in annual revenues in 2025. RLG, as an expert in the circular economy, will continue to develop the company within its broader portfolio.
LiBCycle combines specialized transportation, storage and hazardous waste handling and operates over 30 active cross-docking facilities across key European markets. Its customer base includes leading OEMs and battery recyclers, positioning LiBCycle as a key enabler of the rapidly growing European battery circular economy.
As part of the transaction, Mutares divested its 51% majority stake in the company. The founders remain shareholders with 49% and, together with RLG, will lead LiBCycle into its next phase of growth.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, comments: “LiBCycle is an excellent example of building a scalable and profitable platform business in a strategically important future market. We wish LiBCycle and RLG every success in the next stage of development.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
14.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2258458
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2258458 14.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares
|
09:29
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26