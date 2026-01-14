EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy



14.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has successfully completed the sale of LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group by Reconomy

Munich, January 14, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the sale of its majority stake in LiBCycle, an inTime Group company, to Reverse Logistics Group (“RLG”). LiBCycle offers an all-in-one solution for the logistics of defective lithium-ion batteries and generated EUR 4.1 million in annual revenues in 2025. RLG, as an expert in the circular economy, will continue to develop the company within its broader portfolio.

LiBCycle combines specialized transportation, storage and hazardous waste handling and operates over 30 active cross-docking facilities across key European markets. Its customer base includes leading OEMs and battery recyclers, positioning LiBCycle as a key enabler of the rapidly growing European battery circular economy.

As part of the transaction, Mutares divested its 51% majority stake in the company. The founders remain shareholders with 49% and, together with RLG, will lead LiBCycle into its next phase of growth.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, comments: “LiBCycle is an excellent example of building a scalable and profitable platform business in a strategically important future market. We wish LiBCycle and RLG every success in the next stage of development.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

