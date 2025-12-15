Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
15.12.2025 09:30:03
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family
Munich, December 15, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. (“Fuentes”) to a consortium led by Ontime franchise and the founding family.
Fuentes is a service company involved in temperature-controlled logistics with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million. Since its acquisition from Lineage Group, the company has started a targeted transformation process, focusing on operational improvements aimed at restoring profitability and strengthening its operations. Fuentes‘ solid fundamentals and its position in a promising market have already attracted significant interest from strategic buyers.
With this strategic transaction, the Ontime franchise secures a major platform in the Iberian and broader European logistics market and will lever Fuentes as a perfect fit for its existing portfolio and future expansion plans. It will enable the Ontime franchise entity to further consolidate its position in the region and leverage synergies for continued growth.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Fuentes underlines our ability to identify companies with solid business models and attractive market positions. In a short period of time, we have realized significant shareholder value on the back of key operational improvements and the company’s unique strategic positioning. We are pleased to have found a highly synergistic new partner to support future growth. This transaction will generate a significant earnings contribution for Mutares and supports our target of EUR 200 million exit proceeds.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact
15.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2243488
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2243488 15.12.2025 CET/CEST
