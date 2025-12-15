EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family



15.12.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family

Service company active in temperature-controlled logistics with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million

Improvement initiatives successfully implemented

Fuentes demonstrates solid fundamentals and operates in a promising market

Munich, December 15, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. (“Fuentes”) to a consortium led by Ontime franchise and the founding family.

Fuentes is a service company involved in temperature-controlled logistics with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million. Since its acquisition from Lineage Group, the company has started a targeted transformation process, focusing on operational improvements aimed at restoring profitability and strengthening its operations. Fuentes‘ solid fundamentals and its position in a promising market have already attracted significant interest from strategic buyers.

With this strategic transaction, the Ontime franchise secures a major platform in the Iberian and broader European logistics market and will lever Fuentes as a perfect fit for its existing portfolio and future expansion plans. It will enable the Ontime franchise entity to further consolidate its position in the region and leverage synergies for continued growth.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Fuentes underlines our ability to identify companies with solid business models and attractive market positions. In a short period of time, we have realized significant shareholder value on the back of key operational improvements and the company’s unique strategic positioning. We are pleased to have found a highly synergistic new partner to support future growth. This transaction will generate a significant earnings contribution for Mutares and supports our target of EUR 200 million exit proceeds.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de