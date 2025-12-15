Mutares Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

15.12.2025 09:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family

15.12.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. to a consortium led by the Ontime franchise and the founding family

  • Service company active in temperature-controlled logistics with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million
  • Improvement initiatives successfully implemented
  • Fuentes demonstrates solid fundamentals and operates in a promising market

Munich, December 15, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Fuentes Quality Logistics S.L. (“Fuentes”) to a consortium led by Ontime franchise and the founding family.

Fuentes is a service company involved in temperature-controlled logistics with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million. Since its acquisition from Lineage Group, the company has started a targeted transformation process, focusing on operational improvements aimed at restoring profitability and strengthening its operations. Fuentes‘ solid fundamentals and its position in a promising market have already attracted significant interest from strategic buyers.

With this strategic transaction, the Ontime franchise secures a major platform in the Iberian and broader European logistics market and will lever Fuentes as a perfect fit for its existing portfolio and future expansion plans. It will enable the Ontime franchise entity to further consolidate its position in the region and leverage synergies for continued growth.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Fuentes underlines our ability to identify companies with solid business models and attractive market positions. In a short period of time, we have realized significant shareholder value on the back of key operational improvements and the company’s unique strategic positioning. We are pleased to have found a highly synergistic new partner to support future growth. This transaction will generate a significant earnings contribution for Mutares and supports our target of EUR 200 million exit proceeds.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


15.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243488  15.12.2025 CET/CEST

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
