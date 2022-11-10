|
10.11.2022 17:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Contract
Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj
Munich, 10 November 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Nordec Group Oyj to a consortium of buyers consisting mainly of the two Finnish family offices Harjavalta Oy and Tirinom Oy.
Nordec Group is one of the leading suppliers of steel frame structures and facade solutions for construction projects in the Nordic countries and with a strong position in the Central and Eastern European countries. The company, which has been a major part of the Donges Group since its acquisition in 2020, generated revenues of approximately EUR 225.5 million in 2021. With the takeover of Nordec, Harjavalta Oy strengthens its commitment in the Nordic construction sector, and Tirinom Oy expands its international footprint into new segments of the building industry.
With this exit, Mutares has exceeded its target of a ROIC of 7-10x and thus achieved the strategically ideal exit solution compared to the IPO planned in spring, which initially would only have been a partial exit.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Contact Press
Contact for press inquiries in France
10.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1483439
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1483439 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!