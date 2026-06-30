Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
30.06.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS
Munich, June 30, 2026 – Amaneos, part of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the acquisition of the European automotive lighting business of Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers. The acquisition represents a transformational add-on for Amaneos and its subsidiary LMS, significantly enhancing the Group’s system integration capabilities by combining exterior modules with advanced lighting technologies under one industrial platform.
In 2025, the business generated approximately EUR 200 million in revenues and employed around 1,500 people. Its portfolio covers rear lighting, front lighting, accent lighting as well as illuminated grille and panel solutions, supported by advanced competencies in LED, OLED, micro/mini LED and matrix ADB systems.
LMS, part of Amaneos Group, has acquired Magna’s European lighting operations, comprising of two manufacturing plants in Moncalieri (Italy) and Kostrzyn nad Odra (Poland), as well as two engineering centers in Rivoli (Italy) and Ostrava (Czech Republic).
By integrating rear and front lighting solutions directly into LMS's exterior panels, Amaneos moves further up the value chain — from component production to complex, technology-driven module solutions — offering OEMs enhanced functionality, design flexibility and reduced interface complexity. The combination broadens the commercial footprint across high-volume and premium segments, while shared R&D, procurement and manufacturing structures are expected to accelerate innovation cycles and drive operational efficiencies and margin expansion.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2356342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356342 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Das Mutares-Portfoliounternehmen Amaneos schließt die Übernahme des europäischen Automobilbeleuchtungsgeschäfts von Magna als strategische Ergänzung für LMS ab (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: Bafin schließt Prüfung des Jahresabschlusses 2023 ab (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: Bafin completes audit of the Financial Statements 2023 (EQS Group)
|
29.06.26
|XETRA-Handel: Börsianer lassen SDAX letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Montagnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: mittags Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.at)