EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS



30.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares portfolio company Amaneos completes acquisition of European Automotive Lighting Business from Magna as strategic add-on for LMS

Strategic acquisition of Magna’s European automotive lighting business with revenues of approx. EUR 200 million in 2025

Transformational add-on for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS) creating a fully integrated exterior systems supplier

Substantial operational and commercial synergies

Munich, June 30, 2026 – Amaneos, part of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the acquisition of the European automotive lighting business of Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers. The acquisition represents a transformational add-on for Amaneos and its subsidiary LMS, significantly enhancing the Group’s system integration capabilities by combining exterior modules with advanced lighting technologies under one industrial platform.

In 2025, the business generated approximately EUR 200 million in revenues and employed around 1,500 people. Its portfolio covers rear lighting, front lighting, accent lighting as well as illuminated grille and panel solutions, supported by advanced competencies in LED, OLED, micro/mini LED and matrix ADB systems.

LMS, part of Amaneos Group, has acquired Magna’s European lighting operations, comprising of two manufacturing plants in Moncalieri (Italy) and Kostrzyn nad Odra (Poland), as well as two engineering centers in Rivoli (Italy) and Ostrava (Czech Republic).

By integrating rear and front lighting solutions directly into LMS's exterior panels, Amaneos moves further up the value chain — from component production to complex, technology-driven module solutions — offering OEMs enhanced functionality, design flexibility and reduced interface complexity. The combination broadens the commercial footprint across high-volume and premium segments, while shared R&D, procurement and manufacturing structures are expected to accelerate innovation cycles and drive operational efficiencies and margin expansion.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk