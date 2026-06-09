Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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09.06.2026 12:00:04
EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding completes partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding completes partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group
The disposed business represents approximately EUR 35 million in revenues and employs around 50 people. The transaction forms part of the ongoing operational restructuring and industrial repositioning of F.lli Ferrari following its acquisition from Hyva/JOST.
F.lli Ferrari is a well-established manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes and lifting solutions with a strong industrial heritage and a broad international customer base. Since becoming part of Mutares, the company has initiated several operational and strategic measures aimed at streamlining its footprint, improving operational efficiency and sharpening its focus on core manufacturing activities. The transaction is fully aligned with the strategic rationale underpinning the original acquisition of F.lli Ferrari and represents an important step in the execution of the Group’s strategy to focus on its portfolio company’s core business and proprietary product portfolio.
With the completion of this transaction, Mutares once again demonstrates its competence in active portfolio management: the partial sale reflects the consistent execution of the strategic rationale underpinning the original acquisition of F.lli Ferrari, namely to focus the group on internally produced crane platforms and proprietary brands including F.lli Ferrari, Kennis and Amco Veba Marine. The transaction strengthens the company’s industrial positioning and lays the foundation for the next phase of operational growth.
With HMF Group as the new owner, the Netherlands distribution business is well-positioned to further develop its activities in the Benelux region and support the next phase of growth. As a strategic buyer with strong market expertise, HMF Group brings the right capabilities to drive the sustainable development of the business.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
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09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341446
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341446 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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