EQS-News: Mutares positions newly formed Amaneos as global Tier 1 automotive supplier

Mutares positions newly formed Amaneos as global Tier 1 automotive supplier

100 percent shareholding Amaneos acts as new holding company for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group

Global player with more than 7,500 employees at 30 locations

Tier 1 automotive supplier with annual revenues of approx. EUR 1.2 billion

High synergy potential

Munich, 9 March 2023 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) is forming a globally active Tier 1 automotive supplier under the umbrella of its new wholly-owned subsidiary Amaneos SE. The newly founded holding company, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, will combine the Mutares portfolio companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS), MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group to form a global player with more than 7,500 employees at approx. 30 locations and annual revenues of around EUR 1.2 billion. Amaneos will be led by Mathieu Purrey, who, as Head of Automotive & Mobility at Mutares, is a proven industry expert with extensive experience in various management functions in the automotive sector.

Amaneos, as a newly formed specialist for plastic-based systems for the automotive market within the Mutares Group, has a significant influence on future growth. SFC Group (share of sales approx. 29%) develops and produces high-quality fluid transfer systems, sealing solutions, and rubber and thermoplastic components, LMS (share of sales approx. 30%) offers a comprehensive product portfolio of exterior and interior systems as a producer of lightweight components, and MoldTecs (share of sales approx. 41%) manufactures high-performance plastic parts using state-of-the-art injection molding machines.

The combination of the three Mutares portfolio companies gives Amaneos a complementary product portfolio covering more than 60% of the plastic parts in an average vehicle. With production and business locations in key markets worldwide, Amaneos positions itself as a major Tier 1 supplier to all international automotive manufacturers. Within Amaneos, there is significant additional synergy potential in marketing, through the sharing of know-how and technology, and in product development, in order to make an innovative contribution to the mobility of tomorrow with flexible, tailored and innovative solutions across all Amaneos divisions.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "Amaneos is my absolute favorite project, which we have been driving forward for two years with the clear goal of building a global Tier 1 group in the field of injection molding and extrusion. I am therefore very much looking forward to the official launch. I am convinced that the combination of our shareholdings as Amaneos will create a new growth impact and will give us the opportunity to significantly increase sales per OEM or per vehicle for Amaneos. With Mathieu Purrey, Amaneos also has the ideal CEO at the helm to implement our ambitious goals together with his team. In my view, Amaneos is one of the most valuable assets in the Mutares Group."

About Amaneos:

Amaneos is a global partner for automotive manufacturers based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The company was founded in 2023 to drive OEM progress and create synergies between Light Mobility Solutions GmbH, SFC Group and MoldTecs GmbH. The portfolio companies Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS), MoldTecs GmbH and SFC Group will remain legally independent. Amaneos is poised to deliver flexibility, agility and innovation to the global mobility industry on a large scale.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

