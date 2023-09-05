EQS-News: Mutares positions newly formed FerrAl United Group as global automotive supplier

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Merger

Mutares positions newly formed FerrAl United Group as global automotive supplier



05.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares positions newly formed FerrAl United Group as global automotive supplier

FerrAl United acts as new holding company for the global business of supplying castings and forgings within the Mutares portfolio

Global player with more than EUR 1 billion in revenues and 5,000 employees at approx. 25 locations worldwide planned

Significant synergy potential at customer and cost level

Munich, September 5, 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) is announcing the formation of another globally active automotive supplier operating under the name FerrAl United. The newly founded holding company, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, will consolidate Mutares' business for iron and aluminium-based castings and forgings as well as their machining under one roof. FerrAl United will operate at approximately 25 locations worldwide with more than EUR 1 billion in revenues. The group will combine the portfolio companies CIMOS, MMT-Bordeaux, PrimoTECS Group with Rasche and BEW Umformtechnik, SELZER Group and the three forging businesses Gesenkschmiede Schneider, Schöneweiss & Co. and Falkenroth Umformtechnik. In addition, Mutares is in exclusive negotiations with shareholders Lorinvest, BNP Paribas Développement and Sodero Gestion to acquire Walor International, a French provider of forged and machined parts for the automotive industry as well as industrial vehicles. At least one more acquisition is expected to be added to further expand both FerrAl United's product and customer portfolio. The company will be led by Markus Wermers, who is a very proven industry expert with more than 30 years in the automotive industry and extensive experience in various management functions in private and public automotive companies.

FerrAl United, as a newly formed specialist for ferrous and aluminium-based castings, forgings and machined components and assemblies for the automotive and transport market within the Mutares Automotive & Mobility segment, will have a significant role in its future growth development. The companys customers will especially benefit from FerrAl Uniteds value proposition which combines highly specialized processes and thus optimizing the whole supply chain and its expenses.

Combining the companies gives FerrAl United a complementary product portfolio ranging from the basic metal forming to machining to final assembly and testing. With production and business locations in key markets worldwide, FerrAl United positions itself as a major Tier 1 and 2 supplier to all international automotive manufacturers and their largest system providers. Within FerrAl United, there is significant synergy potential in sales and engineering, through the sharing of know-how and product technology, and in joint process development and production. The main goal is to accelerate growth and improvements through continuous innovation within a strong and unique network across all FerrAl United divisions.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "FerrAl United is the second large and long-pursued project with lighthouse character after Amaneos' newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary in March this year. Our clear goal is to build a global powerhouse from which all OEMs will benefit greatly. With FerrAl United, we now have another global player with revenues of more than one billion euros in our portfolio, which will have a significantly higher international profile as an automotive supplier due to its size, innovative strength, and broad technological competence. I am firmly convinced that we will generate a massive growth effect from this, combined with corresponding positive valuation effects for Mutares with a view to subsequent harvesting in our typical investment cycle."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the fiscal year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

