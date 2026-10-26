Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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26.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer for the acquisition of SRT Group and its subsidiaries from Quiver
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares receives an irrevocable offer for the acquisition of SRT Group and its subsidiaries from Quiver
Munich, October 26, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer from Quiver to acquire Stuart (SRT Group SAS and its subsidiaries, “Stuart”). The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026, subject to the information of the employee representatives.
Stuart operates one of Europe’s leading platforms for urban and last-mile logistics, connecting businesses with a network of independent couriers to enable fast, flexible and efficient deliveries to their customers across all industries. Stuart relies on its own specific IT infrastructure and solution to connect customers with a fleet of independent couriers. Headquartered in France, the company also operates in the UK and Poland, supported by a technological competence center in Spain.
Since Mutares acquired Stuart in 2023, the company has diversified its client base to reduce its reliance on a small number of large accounts, further invested in its proprietary technology to consolidate margins, and pursued growth through targeted client acquisitions and operational process optimizations, thereby strongly improving costs per order. Today, the company employs around 70 staff and generates revenues of approximately EUR 50 million.
The transaction is in line with Mutares’ strategy of stabilizing and repositioning portfolio companies before divesting them to buyers able to support and accelerate their long-term development. In addition, the divestment marks a further step in executing Mutares’ portfolio strategy to reduce its exposure to the Retail segment.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “It has been a pleasure to support Stuart’s development over the past years. Together with the management team, we have successfully diversified the customer base, strengthened operational and technological capabilities, and significantly improved the company’s cost structure through targeted efficiency measures. These achievements have created a stronger and more resilient platform for future growth, and we are confident that Quiver is the right partner to support Stuart in its next chapter.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK and USA
26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2416618
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416618 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer for the acquisition of SRT Group and its subsidiaries from Quiver (EQS Group)
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|0,71%