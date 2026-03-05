Mutares Aktie

Mutares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 11:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management

05.03.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management

  • European manufacturer of premium two and three-wheeler scooters
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 140 million through European & Asian footprint
  • Closing expected in Q2 2026

Munich, March 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer from the company’s current management team to buy Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC), a long-established European manufacturer of motorized two and three-wheeler vehicles. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 after the consultation of the works councils and subject to customary conditions.

Peugeot Motocycles is a well-known brand with a heritage spanning more than a century and offers a broad portfolio of scooters and motorcycles, with a strong focus on urban mobility solutions. Since the acquisition of a majority ownership by Mutares in 2023, the company has undergone a comprehensive operational and strategic transformation aimed at strengthening its market positioning, improving efficiency and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

Under Mutares’ ownership, Peugeot Motocycles achieved several important milestones to further establish the brand, particularly in its home market of France. These included the acquisition of DAB Motors as a step towards expanding its presence in the premium and electric motorcycle segment, as well as a recent cooperation with French motorcycle manufacturer Sherco, marked by the launch of the new XP6. Alongside these initiatives, operational improvements and structural measures contributed to a more focused and resilient organization.

The company’s management team, which has recently launched the new Pulsion Evo has also been instrumental in the product portfolio strategy and internationalization of the brand, with strong development plans for the coming years.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “We are confident to now place Peugeot Motocycles in the best possible hands for its next phase. The team has developed a clear and compelling plan for the future of the business and has demonstrated strong execution capabilities during our ownership. We believe the management team is ideally positioned to further develop the brand and successfully implement its growth strategy.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email:ir@mutares.de
 www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email:sh@crossalliance.de
 www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


05.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2284742

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284742  05.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mutares

mehr Nachrichten