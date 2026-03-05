EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management



Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Peugeot Motocycles to its Management

European manufacturer of premium two and three-wheeler scooters

Revenues of ca. EUR 140 million through European & Asian footprint

Closing expected in Q2 2026

Munich, March 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer from the company’s current management team to buy Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC), a long-established European manufacturer of motorized two and three-wheeler vehicles. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 after the consultation of the works councils and subject to customary conditions.

Peugeot Motocycles is a well-known brand with a heritage spanning more than a century and offers a broad portfolio of scooters and motorcycles, with a strong focus on urban mobility solutions. Since the acquisition of a majority ownership by Mutares in 2023, the company has undergone a comprehensive operational and strategic transformation aimed at strengthening its market positioning, improving efficiency and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

Under Mutares’ ownership, Peugeot Motocycles achieved several important milestones to further establish the brand, particularly in its home market of France. These included the acquisition of DAB Motors as a step towards expanding its presence in the premium and electric motorcycle segment, as well as a recent cooperation with French motorcycle manufacturer Sherco, marked by the launch of the new XP6. Alongside these initiatives, operational improvements and structural measures contributed to a more focused and resilient organization.

The company’s management team, which has recently launched the new Pulsion Evo has also been instrumental in the product portfolio strategy and internationalization of the brand, with strong development plans for the coming years.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “We are confident to now place Peugeot Motocycles in the best possible hands for its next phase. The team has developed a clear and compelling plan for the future of the business and has demonstrated strong execution capabilities during our ownership. We believe the management team is ideally positioned to further develop the brand and successfully implement its growth strategy.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

