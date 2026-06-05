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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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05.06.2026 15:00:03

EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital

05.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital
 

  • Leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components
  • Carve-out of Walor’s precision turning and passive safety activities
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million
  • Closing expected in summer 2026


Munich, June 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer from Reed Capital to sell Walor Precision Turning, a part of Walor Group. Closing of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2026, subject to receiving the opinion of the employee representatives and other customary closing conditions.

Walor Precision Turning comprises three production sites located in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico). The business is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular for seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, with a successful selected diversification in high growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions. In 2025 the business expects generated revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employed around 420 people across the three sites.

During its ownership, Mutares supported the operational performance improvements of the precision turning activities from the Walor Group, while ensuring its commercial success and strengthened the business’ international footprint across Europe and North America. The exit reflects Mutares’ disciplined approach to value creation through operational repositioning and targeted carve-outs.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Walor Precision Turning marks another successful step in the execution of our strategy to actively manage our automotive portfolio and gradually reduce its weighting within our overall portfolio. Following the comprehensive financial and operational restructuring of the Walor Group, we believe Reed Capital is well positioned to further strengthen the company’s strong market position in automotive passive safety components and its new strategic product lines. The transaction underscores our ability to unlock value from complex industrial situations.”

Renaud Delaage, Managing Partner and President of Reed Capital: “This potential acquisition perfectly embodies Reed Capital's strategy. Walor Precision Turning brings exactly what we look for: recognized industrial expertise, a strong and loyal client base, experienced management and significant potential for diversification and further development. We look forward to potentially partnering with the precision turning division management team and all stakeholders to write the next chapter.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

Company profile of Reed Capital SAS

Reed Capital SAS, Paris (www.reedcapital.fr), is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London, partnering with entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Reed Capital pursues a long-term, hands-on investment approach, combining financial expertise, operational excellence and strategic guidance to help companies unlock their full potential, particularly in complex situations, corporate carve-outs and transformational projects.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Reed Capital SAS
contact@reedcapital.fr
www.reedcapital.fr

Press Contact Reed Capital SAS
Iconic Conseil
Marie-Virginie Klein
Email: mvk@iconic.fr
Jordan Vesian
Phone: +33 6 48 95 48 41
Email: jv@iconic.fr


05.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2339158

 
End of News EQS News Service

2339158  05.06.2026 CET/CEST

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