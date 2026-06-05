Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
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05.06.2026 15:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital
Walor Precision Turning comprises three production sites located in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico). The business is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular for seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, with a successful selected diversification in high growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions. In 2025 the business expects generated revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employed around 420 people across the three sites.
During its ownership, Mutares supported the operational performance improvements of the precision turning activities from the Walor Group, while ensuring its commercial success and strengthened the business’ international footprint across Europe and North America. The exit reflects Mutares’ disciplined approach to value creation through operational repositioning and targeted carve-outs.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Walor Precision Turning marks another successful step in the execution of our strategy to actively manage our automotive portfolio and gradually reduce its weighting within our overall portfolio. Following the comprehensive financial and operational restructuring of the Walor Group, we believe Reed Capital is well positioned to further strengthen the company’s strong market position in automotive passive safety components and its new strategic product lines. The transaction underscores our ability to unlock value from complex industrial situations.”
Renaud Delaage, Managing Partner and President of Reed Capital: “This potential acquisition perfectly embodies Reed Capital's strategy. Walor Precision Turning brings exactly what we look for: recognized industrial expertise, a strong and loyal client base, experienced management and significant potential for diversification and further development. We look forward to potentially partnering with the precision turning division management team and all stakeholders to write the next chapter.”
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Reed Capital SAS, Paris (www.reedcapital.fr), is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London, partnering with entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.
Reed Capital pursues a long-term, hands-on investment approach, combining financial expertise, operational excellence and strategic guidance to help companies unlock their full potential, particularly in complex situations, corporate carve-outs and transformational projects.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
Reed Capital SAS
Press Contact Reed Capital SAS
05.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2339158
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339158 05.06.2026 CET/CEST
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