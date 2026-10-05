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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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05.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares receives irrevocable offer for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Lapeyre Group from an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares receives irrevocable offer for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Lapeyre Group from an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs

05.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares receives irrevocable offer for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Lapeyre Group from an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs

  • Leading French manufacturer and distributor of home-improvement products
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 475 million in 2025
  • Sale of a controlling stake to an investment vehicle backed by Italian entrepreneurs, including members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia, with potential industrial synergies across the home-improvement and furniture sectors
  • Closing expected in Q4 2026 and subject to customary opinion of the employee representatives

Munich, October 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer for the acquisition of a controlling stake in its portfolio company Lapeyre Group (“Lapeyre”) from an investment vehicle backed by a group of Italian entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the home-improvement, furniture and retail sectors, including members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia (the “Buyer”). Mutares will remain invested in Lapeyre with a minority stake and remain involved in supporting the company’s turnaround. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026 and subject to customary opinion of the employee representatives.

Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, Lapeyre is one of the best-known names in the French home-improvement market, manufacturing and distributing windows, interior and exterior doors, staircases, and kitchen and bathroom furniture for indoor and outdoor use. The company operates nine production sites and supplies a network of more than 115 shops across France, underpinned by a vertically integrated model spanning production through distribution that gives it strong innovation capability and fast time-to-market for new products. Lapeyre employs directly approximately 2,000 people, and generates revenues of approximately EUR 475 million.

Since acquiring Lapeyre from Saint-Gobain in 2021, Mutares has been working to reposition the business, including investments in its industrial footprint, distribution network and support systems. By remaining invested with a minority stake, Mutares will continue to support Lapeyre’s turnaround alongside the Buyer. The industrial and retail experience represented among the Buyer’s shareholders, including that of members of the family that owns Bricofer and Conforama Italia, is expected to create opportunities for cooperation and potential synergies across sourcing, logistics and product development by leveraging Lapeyre’s extensive network of shops and production sites, while Lapeyre retains its distinct brand and market position in France.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “We see real industrial logic in this partnership, with opportunities to leverage the experience and sector relationships of the Buyer’s shareholders in Italy, from sourcing to product development. We are convinced that the Buyer is well positioned to support Lapeyre’s next stage of development. By remaining invested alongside our partner, we will support the Buyer in Lapeyre’s transformation and long-term value creation to safeguard a proper handover of the business ultimately to the Buyer. Furthermore, the transaction marks another milestone in Mutares’ strategy to sharpen its portfolio focus on the Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services sectors.”
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.
 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK and USA
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2409546

 
End of News EQS News Service

2409546  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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