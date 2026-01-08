EQS-News: Mutares signs a landmark agreement to acquire the Engineering Thermoplastics Business in the Americas and Europe from SABIC

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares signs a landmark agreement to acquire the Engineering Thermoplastics Business in the Americas and Europe from SABIC



08.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Cross-regional leader in differentiated Engineering Thermoplastics

Largest transaction in Mutares’ history by revenues

Establishment of a new strategic segment: “Chemicals & Materials”

Revenues of approx. USD 2.5 billion

Closing expected in H2 2026

Munich/Chicago, January 8, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed a landmark agreement to acquire the regional Engineering Thermoplastics business in the Americas and Europe (“the ETP Business”) of SABIC for an Enterprise Value of USD 450 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary approvals.

The planned acquisition represents the largest transaction in Mutares’ history and marks the establishment of a new strategic segment, “Chemicals & Materials”. Upon closing of the transaction, the new Chemicals & Materials segment will comprise the ETP Business as its core platform and will also include Venator Ultramarine Blue Pigments, further strengthening Mutares’ positioning in specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

With resin production capacity of approx. 1,085 KT and compounding capacity of approx. 780 KT, the ETP Business operates a broad international platform with approximately 2,900 full-time employees and eight producing facilities across the Americas and Europe. The product range includes Polycarbonates (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin and compounding lines, supported by globally recognized brands such as LEXAN™, CYCOLOY™, VALOX™ and CYCLOLAC™. The business is generating approx. USD 2.5 billion in revenues.

The ETP Business is the world’s second-largest producer of PC, the leading ABS producer in the United States and the sole producer of PBT in the United States - underlining its strong competitive position across key engineering thermoplastics categories. Moreover, it serves a diversified customer base across Automotive (39%), Building & Construction (20%), Consumer Products (17%), Electrical & Electronics (10%) and Healthcare (3%), with additional exposure to water containers and other industrial applications. Geographically, the business is well balanced with 66% of revenues in the Americas and 34% in Europe.

This transformational acquisition enables Mutares to leverage the ETP Business´ upstream-integrated platform, broad technical capabilities and strong innovation pipeline to accelerate growth, operational excellence and value creation across the newly established Chemicals & Materials segment.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Chief Executive Officer of SABIC, says: “This transaction is a continuation of our Portfolio Optimization Program, which we embarked on in 2022 to achieve long-term, sustainable growth and maximize value creation. As a result of a competitive process, Mutares was selected to carry on the legacy we have built through our ETP business in the Americas and Europe. We are confident that this transaction can secure a bright future for the business.”

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, further comments: “The acquisition of the ETP Business from SABIC is a milestone in Mutares’ corporate development. It is not only the largest transaction in our history, but it also marks the launch of our new Chemicals & Materials segment. The ETP Business´ footprint in Americas and Europe, premium brands and technological depth provide an exceptional foundation for building a leading platform in advanced materials and specialty chemicals.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

