07.01.2026 12:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

07.01.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

  • Market-leading, technology-driven e-commerce business with a proven track record
  • Platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 100 million
  • Closing expected in Q1 2026

Munich, January 7, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Mimovrste d.o.o. (“Mimovrste”), Internet Mall d.o.o. (“Mall.hr”), and proprietary IT resources located in Czechia dedicated to operating and developing the Mimovrste and Mall.hr platforms from Allegro Group. These assets represent leading e-commerce players in Slovenia and Croatia and will form a new platform investment within the Goods & Services segment of Mutares. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2026.

Mimovrste is the leading e-commerce platform in Slovenia, with over 600,000 active buyers and 48 million site visits in 2024. Mall.hr ranks among the top five players in Croatia, boasting strong brand recognition and significant growth potential. Together, the platforms offer approximately 2 million active listings across more than 20 categories, including white goods and consumer electronics, supported by strong local sourcing relationships and a curated selection of trusted brands.

The companies generate revenues of approx. EUR 100 million and employ over 250 people, operating three physical stores in Slovenia and one in Croatia, supported by a robust logistics network and a modern, scalable tech stack. 

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire the leading e-commerce platforms in the Balkans, built on a scalable technology platform and strong local brands. Mimovrste and Mall.hr have demonstrated resilience and growth in a dynamic market environment, and we are confident that under new ownership, the business will continue to expand its regional leadership and unlock further value.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2255796

 
End of News EQS News Service

2255796  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

