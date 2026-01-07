EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group

Mutares Aktie
Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group
|
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares signs agreement to acquire Mimovrste, Mall.hr and dedicated IT resources from Allegro Group
Munich, January 7, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Mimovrste d.o.o. (“Mimovrste”), Internet Mall d.o.o. (“Mall.hr”), and proprietary IT resources located in Czechia dedicated to operating and developing the Mimovrste and Mall.hr platforms from Allegro Group. These assets represent leading e-commerce players in Slovenia and Croatia and will form a new platform investment within the Goods & Services segment of Mutares. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2026.
Mimovrste is the leading e-commerce platform in Slovenia, with over 600,000 active buyers and 48 million site visits in 2024. Mall.hr ranks among the top five players in Croatia, boasting strong brand recognition and significant growth potential. Together, the platforms offer approximately 2 million active listings across more than 20 categories, including white goods and consumer electronics, supported by strong local sourcing relationships and a curated selection of trusted brands.
The companies generate revenues of approx. EUR 100 million and employ over 250 people, operating three physical stores in Slovenia and one in Croatia, supported by a robust logistics network and a modern, scalable tech stack.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire the leading e-commerce platforms in the Balkans, built on a scalable technology platform and strong local brands. Mimovrste and Mall.hr have demonstrated resilience and growth in a dynamic market environment, and we are confident that under new ownership, the business will continue to expand its regional leadership and unlock further value.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
