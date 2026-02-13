Mutares Aktie
EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to acquire the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares signs agreement to acquire the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke
Munich, February 13, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
The business is a market-leading manufacturer of parquet and other hard floor coverings, operating under the well-known HARO brand. It has operations in Germany and Bulgaria, comprising two highly automated production sites, as well as a global sales network covering more than 70 countries. With over 700 employees, the company manufactures parquet, laminate, design flooring, sports flooring, and acoustic panels. Leveraging advanced production technology and a high degree of automation, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 150 million.
Founded in 1866, the company benefits from a long heritage and holds a market-leading position in the German parquet market, supported by strong customer relationships with specialty retailers and DIY/hardware chains. The business provides a strong platform with compelling value-creation potential, an attractive European footprint and strong growth momentum in Asia and is well positioned to benefit from the current market environment.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The Flooring business represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire Germany’s leading parquet manufacturer with a globally recognized premium brand. With its strong heritage, modern production capabilities and a clear roadmap for value creation, the company is an excellent fit for the Mutares portfolio. We see substantial potential to further strengthen the business in its core markets and accelerate its growth trajectory, especially in Asia.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
