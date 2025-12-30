Mutares Aktie

Mutares

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

30.12.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to sell Conexus to ATS - Advance Technologies System

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares signs agreement to sell Conexus to ATS - Advance Technologies System

30.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signs agreement to sell Conexus to ATS - Advance Technologies System

  • Leading specialist service provider for the energy infrastructures
  • Revenues of EUR 104 million and EBITDA of EUR 8 million
  • Closing expected in Q1 2026

Munich, December 30, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Conexus S.p.A. (“Conexus”) to ATS - Advance Technologies System S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Maximum Return System Group (www.maxrs.group), a private equity investment group specializing in combinations of private sources of capital geared towards value growth and return on investment. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval under the Italian Golden Power regime.

Acquired in 2022 as Sirti Energia S.p.A., Conexus is a well-established player in the design, construction, and maintenance of overhead and underground power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Italy. With over 250 employees, 10 locations across nationwide, revenues of EUR 104 million and EUR 8 million EBITDA achieved in 2024, Conexus has developed its business with an integrated approach to electricity network management, combining technical expertise, engineering skills and attention to environmental and social sustainability.

Since its acquisition by Mutares, Conexus has undergone a decisive operational turnaround and achieved significant transformation milestones. The company successfully expanded into the fast-growing data center and private connection markets, where it has built a unique track record and is currently executing a highly attractive project pipeline. As a result, revenues increased significantly and the company returned to clearly positive operating results.

Conexus maintains long-standing customer relationships across low-voltage, high-voltage, and data center segments, providing a strong foundation for continued growth under its new ownership.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “We are very pleased with the remarkable success achieved through our investment in Conexus, creating value for all stakeholders. With this transaction, we have successfully delivered on our communicated exit objectives. We are fully convinced that, under its new ownership, Conexus will further accelerate its growth in this highly attractive industry.” 

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email:ir@mutares.de
 www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email:sh@crossalliance.de
 www.crossalliance.de

Press contact France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


30.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2252338

 
End of News EQS News Service

2252338  30.12.2025 CET/CEST

