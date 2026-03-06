Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
06.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group
Munich, March 6, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell all subsidiaries of inTime Group GmbH, including Trans-Logo-Tech (TLT) GmbH and Routewise GmbH, to Tawin Holdings Group, owner of Priority Freight, an international provider of time-critical logistics services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected by the end of March 2026.
inTime Group is a European logistics services provider with a focus on time-critical, customized transport solutions for industrial and commercial customers. Since its acquisition by Mutares in August 2025, inTime Group was restructured through a comprehensive operational and financial improvement program. Measures included cost-reduction initiatives, workforce adjustments, fleet optimization, efficiency enhancements across operational, IT and administrative functions, as well as pricing and margin improvement measures. As a result, the Group’s operational performance and cost structure were significantly strengthened.
As part of Mutares’ ownership, inTime Group was repositioned as a focused and scalable platform with a clear strategic direction. The company today generates revenues of approximately EUR 100 million and employs around 400 people.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of inTime Group demonstrates our ability to create value through hands-on operational transformation and disciplined portfolio management. Together with the management team, we have successfully repositioned the company and prepared it for its next phase of growth. We are confident that Tawin Holdings Group is well positioned to further support inTime Group’s development.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Press Contact in France
Press contact United Kingdom
06.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2284706
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2284706 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares
|
17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf ihres Portfoliounternehmens inTime Group an die Tawin Holdings Group (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)