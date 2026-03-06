Mutares Aktie

06.03.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group

06.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group

  • European provider of time-critical logistics services
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 100 million
  • Closing expected in Q1 2026

Munich, March 6, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell all subsidiaries of inTime Group GmbH, including Trans-Logo-Tech (TLT) GmbH and Routewise GmbH, to Tawin Holdings Group, owner of Priority Freight, an international provider of time-critical logistics services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected by the end of March 2026.

inTime Group is a European logistics services provider with a focus on time-critical, customized transport solutions for industrial and commercial customers. Since its acquisition by Mutares in August 2025, inTime Group was restructured through a comprehensive operational and financial improvement program. Measures included cost-reduction initiatives, workforce adjustments, fleet optimization, efficiency enhancements across operational, IT and administrative functions, as well as pricing and margin improvement measures. As a result, the Group’s operational performance and cost structure were significantly strengthened.

As part of Mutares’ ownership, inTime Group was repositioned as a focused and scalable platform with a clear strategic direction. The company today generates revenues of approximately EUR 100 million and employs around 400 people.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of inTime Group demonstrates our ability to create value through hands-on operational transformation and disciplined portfolio management. Together with the management team, we have successfully repositioned the company and prepared it for its next phase of growth. We are confident that Tawin Holdings Group is well positioned to further support inTime Group’s development.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email:ir@mutares.de
 www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email:sh@crossalliance.de
 www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


06.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2284706

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284706  06.03.2026 CET/CEST

