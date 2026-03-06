EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares signs agreement to sell its portfolio company inTime Group to Tawin Holdings Group

European provider of time-critical logistics services

Revenues of ca. EUR 100 million

Closing expected in Q1 2026

Munich, March 6, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to sell all subsidiaries of inTime Group GmbH, including Trans-Logo-Tech (TLT) GmbH and Routewise GmbH, to Tawin Holdings Group, owner of Priority Freight, an international provider of time-critical logistics services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected by the end of March 2026.

inTime Group is a European logistics services provider with a focus on time-critical, customized transport solutions for industrial and commercial customers. Since its acquisition by Mutares in August 2025, inTime Group was restructured through a comprehensive operational and financial improvement program. Measures included cost-reduction initiatives, workforce adjustments, fleet optimization, efficiency enhancements across operational, IT and administrative functions, as well as pricing and margin improvement measures. As a result, the Group’s operational performance and cost structure were significantly strengthened.

As part of Mutares’ ownership, inTime Group was repositioned as a focused and scalable platform with a clear strategic direction. The company today generates revenues of approximately EUR 100 million and employs around 400 people.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of inTime Group demonstrates our ability to create value through hands-on operational transformation and disciplined portfolio management. Together with the management team, we have successfully repositioned the company and prepared it for its next phase of growth. We are confident that Tawin Holdings Group is well positioned to further support inTime Group’s development.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

