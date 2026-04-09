EQS-News: Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group



09.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group

Strategic expansion of the Amaneos and HiLo Group strengthens the midterm exit potential of both companies

Revenues of approx. USD 320 million in 2025

Transformational add-on for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS) and HiLo Group, strengthening integrated exterior, lighting and roof system capabilities

Substantial operational and commercial synergies

Transactions in line with strategic international growth backed up by ongoing capital increase

Closing expected in Q2 2026

Munich, April 9, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed agreements to acquire two automotive supplier businesses from Magna (NYSE: MGA; TSX:MG), one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, as part of its Automotive & Mobility segment. The transactions are expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Amaneos Group, part of Mutares, will be strategically strengthened by the European automotive lighting business in Europe from Magna. The business, expected to generate approximately USD 235 million in revenues in 2025, will serve as a transformational add-on for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS). The acquisition enhances the Group’s capabilities by combining exterior modules with advanced lighting technologies, creating a fully integrated exterior systems platform. By integrating lighting systems into exterior panels, the Group improves product differentiation, increases value-add per vehicle platform and enhances its positioning as a one-stop shop supplier for OEMs.

In parallel, Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Magna’s car top systems business. The business, with expected revenues of approximately USD 85 million in 2025, will complement and strengthen the HiLo Group and its capabilities in roof and exterior systems, combining its existing expertise in hinges and locking systems with advanced roof architectures and mechanisms. This creates a highly complementary platform, enabling the offering of integrated roof and exterior system solutions and increasing system depth and value creation potential.

These acquisitions align with Mutares' current strategic plan to accelerate the structural growth of its portfolio, with a particular focus on rapid expansion in the US dynamic market and Europe as well as the focus on significant exit processes. This momentum is financially supported by the capital increase announced last week, for which the subscription period is scheduled from 8–21 April 2026.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “Both acquisitions represent a decisive step in building scalable, high-performance platforms within our Automotive & Mobility segment and make them ready for midterm exits. By combining complementary capabilities across exterior, lighting and roof systems, we are significantly increasing our system depth, the value-add per vehicle and our relevance for OEMs. This puts us on track to achieve our 2026 goals of Group revenues between EUR 7.9 billion and EUR 9.1 billion as well as a Holding net income from EUR 165 million to EUR 200 million, and an annual growth in Group revenues and Holding net income of 25% by 2030.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk