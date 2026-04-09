Service, Service, Service. Wir von BNP Paribas Zertifikate sagen "Ja" zu Austria. Sagen Sie "Ja" bei der Wahl für uns als Service-Anbieter des Jahres. -W-

Mutares Aktie

Mutares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group

09.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares signs agreements to acquire two supplier businesses from Magna to strengthen Amaneos and HiLo Group

  • Strategic expansion of the Amaneos and HiLo Group strengthens the midterm exit potential of both companies
  • Revenues of approx. USD 320 million in 2025
  • Transformational add-on for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS) and HiLo Group, strengthening integrated exterior, lighting and roof system capabilities
  • Substantial operational and commercial synergies
  • Transactions in line with strategic international growth backed up by ongoing capital increase
  • Closing expected in Q2 2026

Munich, April 9, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed agreements to acquire two automotive supplier businesses from Magna (NYSE: MGA; TSX:MG), one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, as part of its Automotive & Mobility segment. The transactions are expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Amaneos Group, part of Mutares, will be strategically strengthened by the European automotive lighting business in Europe from Magna. The business, expected to generate approximately USD 235 million in revenues in 2025, will serve as a transformational add-on for Light Mobility Solutions GmbH (LMS). The acquisition enhances the Group’s capabilities by combining exterior modules with advanced lighting technologies, creating a fully integrated exterior systems platform. By integrating lighting systems into exterior panels, the Group improves product differentiation, increases value-add per vehicle platform and enhances its positioning as a one-stop shop supplier for OEMs.

In parallel, Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Magna’s car top systems business. The business, with expected revenues of approximately USD 85 million in 2025, will complement and strengthen the HiLo Group and its capabilities in roof and exterior systems, combining its existing expertise in hinges and locking systems with advanced roof architectures and mechanisms. This creates a highly complementary platform, enabling the offering of integrated roof and exterior system solutions and increasing system depth and value creation potential.

These acquisitions align with Mutares' current strategic plan to accelerate the structural growth of its portfolio, with a particular focus on rapid expansion in the US dynamic market and Europe as well as the focus on significant exit processes. This momentum is financially supported by the capital increase announced last week, for which the subscription period is scheduled from 8–21 April 2026.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “Both acquisitions represent a decisive step in building scalable, high-performance platforms within our Automotive & Mobility segment and make them ready for midterm exits. By combining complementary capabilities across exterior, lighting and roof systems, we are significantly increasing our system depth, the value-add per vehicle and our relevance for OEMs. This puts us on track to achieve our 2026 goals of Group revenues between EUR 7.9 billion and EUR 9.1 billion as well as a Holding net income from EUR 165 million to EUR 200 million, and an annual growth in Group revenues and Holding net income of 25% by 2030.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2304912

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304912  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mutares

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mutares

mehr Analysen
17.03.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
16.03.26 Mutares Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.01.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
10.12.25 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
13.11.25 Mutares Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mutares 25,60 -2,48% Mutares

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe in Nahost wackelt: ATX schwach -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich klar im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen