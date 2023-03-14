EQS-News: Mutares starts subscription period for New Bond 2023/2027

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares starts subscription period for New Bond 2023/2027



14.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares starts subscription period for New Bond 2023/2027

Subscription volume up to EUR 125 million and maturity of 4 years

Subscription period for public offering of the New Bond in Germany on Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) and via the Company's website from today until 21 March 2023

Coupon range for pricing EURIBOR (three months) plus margin between 7.5% and 8.5% p.a.

Net proceeds received are to be mainly used to redeem the existing 2020/2024 Bond, and for general corporate purposes, including the financing of further corporate acquisitions

Munich, 14 March 2023 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares" or the "Company") today launches the subscription period for the public offering in Germany of the new corporate bond 2023/2027 (ISIN NO0012530965 / WKN A30V9T) with a subscription volume of up to EUR 125 million ("New Bond"). Interested investors may submit their binding offers to purchase the New Bond within the offer period via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) or the Company's website (www.mutares.com). The New Bond is governed by Norwegian law, has a maturity of four years and is offered for subscription with a coupon spread equal to EURIBOR (three months) plus a margin between 7.5% and 8.5% per annum. Subscription is possible from a nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 until 21 March 2023 (12:00 PM CET) - subject to early closing - via banks and online brokers at Deutsche Börse Frankfurt as well as directly with the Company by using the subscription documents published on the Company's website at https://ir.mutares.de/anleihe/.

The final interest rate for the New Bond is expected to be determined and communicated on 21 March 2023 on the basis of the subscription offers received. Like the 2020/2024 bond, the New Bond is to be included in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Mutares will also apply for the inclusion of the New Bond in trading on the Nordic ABM, a self-regulated marketplace organized and operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), within six months of the issue of the New Bond.

The net proceeds accruing to the Company from the issuance of the New Bond are to be mainly used to redeem the existing 2020/2024 Bond, and for general corporate purposes, including the financing of further corporate acquisitions.

Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, comments: "With the planned bond issue, we offer existing and new investors an attractive interest-bearing opportunity to accompany our Company on its successful path in the coming years. The additional funds put us in a position to further develop our investment portfolio from the large number of high-quality, current opportunities and to optimize it for all stakeholders. We have high visibility in our business model. Our portfolio growth results in predictable consulting revenues that serve as the foundation for debt service and our Holding Company profits. Evidence of this is our successful track record over the last few years, we are regularly at or above our target ROIC of 7 to 10 on our transactions."

The securities prospectus ("Prospectus") approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com) and of the Company (www.mutares.com) in the section "Investor Relations".

Pareto Securities AS as well as Arctic Securities AS act as Joint Lead Managers for the public offering and private placement of the New Bonds.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de