EQS-News: Mutares successfully completes acquisition of Peugeot Motocycles

Mutares successfully completes acquisition of Peugeot Motocycles



01.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Munich, 01 February 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 50% equity and a controlling stake of 80% in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). M&M will remain a co-shareholder to support new product launches and the strong growth expected in the coming years.

Peugeot Motocycles designs and manufactures two-and three-wheelers, which are distributed through 3,000 points of sale by subsidiaries, importers, and dealers in France and internationally, across three continents. Headquartered in Mandeure, France, the company generates revenues of approximately EUR 140 million and has its own manufacturing facility in Mandeure, a joint venture with JNQQ (Jinan Qingqi Motorcycle Co., Ltd.) in China, as well as manufacturing partnerships with several large Asian players, including THACO in Vietnam.



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



