EQS-News: Mutares updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year

22.09.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Mutares updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year

Munich, September 22, 2023 - Against the backdrop of a gratifying business development for years, which is characterized by a sustainable and continuous revenue and earnings growth of the Mutares Group, and on the occasion of the recently completed largest exit in Mutares' corporate history, the Management Board of Mutares Management SE, which manages the business of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), today resolved to update the dividend strategy with the approval of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE.

Accordingly, the Management Board continues to adhere to a sustainably designed dividend strategy, which now provides for a minimum annual dividend of EUR 2.00 per dividend-bearing share for the shareholders in the future, thus doubling the base dividend of EUR 1.00 per share previously communicated by Mutares as a minimum annual target. Management Board and Supervisory Board are convinced that this target can be achieved continuously due to the meanwhile achieved group size of Mutares regardless of the potentially volatile business model of Mutares with regard to earnings and cash inflows in individual fiscal years.

In extraordinarily successful fiscal years with substantial surplus liquidity, the Company will also consider in the future, when proposing the appropriation of profits, the extent to which the remaining net profit should be used for further business expansion or additionally distributed to shareholders in the form of a possible bonus dividend to be reported separately in the future.

In addition, it remains the Mutares goal to further increase the minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year in the future in line with the targeted further dynamic growth of the Group in the medium term.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the fiscal year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

