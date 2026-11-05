EQS-News: mVISE AG is seeking to acquire an equity stake in 123fahrschule SE

EQS-News: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Investment

mVISE AG is seeking to acquire an equity stake in 123fahrschule SE



05.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





mVISE AG is seeking to acquire an equity stake in 123fahrschule SE

Minority stake acquired through a cash capital increase at 123fahrschule SE

Financing via a cash capital increase at mVISE AG; investors have expressed interest

Ralf Thomas becomes a member of the Executive Board of 123fahrschule SE; Ender Tezel and Mathias Brüne join the Executive Board of mVISE AG

Düsseldorf, 5 November 2026 – mVISE AG (ISIN DE000A0KE043) and 123fahrschule SE (ISIN DE000A2P4HL9) are exploring the possibility of a capital and operational alliance. mVISE AG is seeking to acquire a minority stake in 123fahrschule SE by way of a cash capital increase in 123fahrschule SE. mVISE AG intends to raise the necessary funds for this through its own cash capital increase. Initial discussions with potential investors, including shareholders of 123fahrschule, have begun. The governing bodies of both companies have not yet decided on the structure, scope and timetable. The main focus and linchpin of the collaboration is 123fahrschule’s software platform. It enables the efficient operation of driving schools, which will undergo structural changes as a result of the forthcoming driving school reform, and is intended to form the foundation for a partnership model with other driving schools in the future.

123fahrschule brings together driving instructor training, driving school operations and the development of driving simulators under one roof. The reform will significantly raise the bar for driving schools. The software platform is designed to enable the company to run its operations efficiently even under these conditions.

The combination of deep value creation and technological expertise also opens up further prospects for 123fahrschule. Based on the platform, it intends to develop a partnership model for other driving schools on a licensing basis. The concept is currently being developed and must be aligned with the requirements of the driving school reform. In the medium term, it is intended to supplement the core business with an additional revenue stream.

mVISE will support the further development of the platform, drawing on its proven experience in the demanding enterprise software market. Both companies intend to transform their collaboration into a technology partnership.

The Supervisory Board of 123fahrschule SE has appointed Ralf Thomas as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 5 November 2026. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of 123fahrschule SE intends to propose Franziska Oelte, Chair of the Supervisory Board of mVISE AG, for election to the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting.

“The driving school reform will fundamentally transform our industry. Those who can offer training, operations and technology from a single source are well-positioned to capitalise on this. Our software platform is the connecting element here. It makes our own operations more efficient and, in the medium term, lays the foundations for making our expertise available to partners as well,” says Ralf Thomas, Member of the Executive Board of 123fahrschule SE.

To finance the investment, a capital increase by mVISE AG in return for cash contributions is planned. Potential investors, predominantly from among the shareholders of 123fahrschule, have signalled their interest, including venturecapital.de VC GmbH & Co. KGaA.

As part of the capital increase, mVISE also intends to strengthen its equity base. Several creditors have declared their willingness to do so: catinedo GmbH, the majority shareholder of mVISE, intends to convert its convertible bonds, worth around EUR 1.0 million, in full into shares, whilst a consortium led by the financial institution Main-Tauber plans to convert a loan of around EUR 1.1 million into equity. Other creditors also intend to convert claims totalling approximately EUR 1.0 million. Implementation is subject to the necessary resolutions being passed by the company’s governing bodies. Should all conversions go ahead, mVISE’s long-term liabilities would fall by just under 60 per cent.

“In Ralf Thomas, we are gaining a member of the Executive Board who has already steered companies through far-reaching changes in markets and regulatory frameworks. This experience is particularly valuable in the context of driving school reform,” says Stefan Petter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 123fahrschule SE. Founder Boris Polenske has stepped down from his role as a member of the Executive Board of 123fahrschule SE with effect from 5 November 2026.

At mVISE, the Supervisory Board has appointed Ender Tezel and Mathias Brüne to the Executive Board with effect from 5 November 2026 for a two-year term ending on 31 October 2028. Both come from within the company’s own ranks: Ender Tezel as Managing Director of opcyc GmbH, and Mathias Brüne as Managing Director of mVISE Software Development GmbH. Ralf Thomas will oversee the capital measures on behalf of mVISE AG until their completion, ensure an orderly handover on the Executive Board, and will subsequently step down from his position as a member of the Executive Board of mVISE AG.

“Ralf Thomas has had a significant influence on mVISE since taking office, successfully repositioning and further developing the company. We thank him for this. With Ender Tezel and Mathias Brüne, two executives are taking on responsibility who know mVISE’s business from their own experience and who will continue to develop the company with a view to new markets,” says Franziska Oelte, Chair of the Supervisory Board of mVISE AG.

“The 123fahrschule software platform is a project where we can specifically apply our experience from complex enterprise projects,” says Mathias Brüne, CEO of mVISE AG.

“With opcyc, we bring with us many years’ experience in operational, personnel and process planning – in other words, precisely the processes that shape the day-to-day running of a driving school. Added to this is our experience in B2B sales and partner management, which will enable us to support 123fahrschule in developing its partner concept,” adds Ender Tezel, CEO of mVISE AG.

mVISE and 123fahrschule view their partnership as a long-term commitment. Both companies aim to combine their respective strengths – driver training across the entire value chain, including the future partner concept, on the one hand, and software development on the other – thereby increasing the value of both organisations.

Contact:

Ralf Thomas

CEO

mVISE AG

Koenigsallee 27

40212 Duesseldorf

Telefon: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 0

Telefax: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 78

E-Mail: ir@mvise-group.de